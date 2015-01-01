Internationally-recognized research has shown that the patented blend of sterols and sterolins found in Moducare® may help to support a healthy and balanced immune system. Supporting immune health is key to the prevention of colds, flu and infections, as well as allergies and painful autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis. The phytosterols in Moducare® are plant nutrients naturally found in fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds. They can activate immune cells that protect our body from outside invaders.

More info at: kyolic.com