Join John as he talks with Producer Joan Shenton about her recently released documentary series on the HPV vaccine called Sacrificial Virgins. In the series Joan looks at the science behind the vaccine, the global impact, lawsuits, and of course the terrible damage it can do to young women including death. If nothing else it raises the question if the science isn't there to actually prove the effectiveness of preventing cervical cancer are the potential adverse reactions worth the risk of the vaccine? Decide for yourself after watching this interview and doing your own research. We provide links below to topics discussed in the interview.

If you are a parent and you choose to have your children vaccinated we highly recommend you download and use the free vaccination journal from the Children's Medical Safety Research Institute. While most children do not appear to experience adverse reactions to the plethora of vaccines given them some children do experience debilitating, long-term, life-changing reactions and even death. In order to sue the Vaccine Court to get financial compensation to help cover medical costs that could last a lifetime you need to have a clear and accurate record of their vaccination schedule and accurate notes on changes in their health, mental state, etc. As Joan points out in the interview side effects and adverse reactions can come weeks, months, and even years after receiving a vaccine. In addition adverse reactions are severely under-reported globally. If you think your child does experience adverse reactions of any kind please make sure you report them.

Free Vaccination Journal: Download Here

The US Vaccine Court has paid out about $142 million dollars in compensation in the first half of the 2017 fiscal year alone and about $3.6 billion dollars in compensation since 1988. With so many injuries it pretty much lays to rest any possible claim vaccines are safe. Getting vaccinated is really like playing Russian roulette.

Sacrificial Virgins Series

Sacrificial Virgins Episode 1
Sacrificial Virgins Episode 2
Sacrificial Virgins Episode 3

Dirty Vaccine Study

First Ever Study Shows Vaccinated Children Get Sicker

Featured Videos

Sacrificial Virgins The HPV Vaccine Story

Join John as he talks with Producer Joan Shenton about her recently released documentary series on the HPV vaccine called Sacrificial Virgins. In the series Joan looks at the science behind the vaccine, the global impact, lawsuits, and of course the terrible damage it can do to young women including death. If nothing else it raises the question if the science isn't there to actually prove the effectiveness of preventing cervical cancer are the potential adverse reactions worth the risk of the vaccine? Decide for yourself after watching this interview and doing your own research. We provide links below to topics discussed in the interview.

If you are a parent and you choose to have your children vaccinated we highly recommend you download and use the free vaccination journal from the Children's Medical Safety Research Institute. While most children do not appear to experience adverse reactions to the plethora of vaccines given them some children do experience debilitating, long-term, life-changing reactions and even death. In order to sue the Vaccine Court to get financial compensation to help cover medical costs that could last a lifetime you need to have a clear and accurate record of their vaccination schedule and accurate notes on changes in their health, mental state, etc. As Joan points out in the interview side effects and adverse reactions can come weeks, months, and even years after receiving a vaccine. In addition adverse reactions are severely under-reported globally. If you think your child does experience adverse reactions of any kind please make sure you report them.

Free Vaccination Journal: Download Here

The US Vaccine Court has paid out about $142 million dollars in compensation in the first half of the 2017 fiscal year alone and about $3.6 billion dollars in compensation since 1988. With so many injuries it pretty much lays to rest any possible claim vaccines are safe. Getting vaccinated is really like playing Russian roulette.

Sacrificial Virgins Series

Sacrificial Virgins Episode 1
Sacrificial Virgins Episode 2
Sacrificial Virgins Episode 3

Dirty Vaccine Study

First Ever Study Shows Vaccinated Children Get Sicker

Ava Miles The Goddess Guides

John returns to his roots in broadcasting and his days of relationship talk radio with International Bestselling author Ava Miles as they talk about Ava's latest series The Goddess Guides. The Goddess Guides take women (and men if they are interested) by the hand and lead them down the path to healthier relationships, discarding toxic influences along the way. Ava launched her writing career with the #1 national bestselling book Nora Roberts Land in 2015.

Ava's website: http://www.avamiles.com

If you like this conversation and you would like more of the same remember to click the red subscribe button to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

The Pill Problems and the Safe Birth Control Contraceptive Option

Ross Pelton, R.Ph., CCN author of The Pill Problem delves into the history of hormone based birth control, spermicides, and much more as we explore the long list of debilitating side effects which even include death. Of course we do offer information on a new, exciting, safe, and effective contraceptive that has been on the market now for over 3 and a half years with no reported pregnancies. If you would like to try Smart Women's Choice yourself you can get free shipping and handling and a 10% discount if you use the coupon code NOPILL when checking out at Smart Women's Choice.

Dental Cosmetics Affordable and High Quality Dental Work in Costa Rica

Join John in Costa Rica where he investigates Dental Tourism. Many people do not have dental insurance and yet need dental work or surgery they cannot afford. Costa Rica offers cost savings of 60 to 70% and more over costs of dental work in the US. John traveled to Costa Rica earlier this year to interview patients and dentists. On today's show he talks with patients and visits clinics to ensure they can provide the best practices and care for international patients. In this installment he meets Ogg from Brooklyn, gets Ogg's story and visits the clinic that did the work. Ogg saved about $66,000 by having his dental work done in Costa Rica. Top dentists in Costa Rica have the same or better education than many of dentists in the US. Like with everything it seems it is buyer beware. Always do your own homework, seek out qualified referrals, and don't be afraid to ask the tough questions. Keep in mind you do not have the same access to compensation in the event anything goes wrong like you do in the US.

Websites and contacts for today's program:

Dental Clinic:
Dental Cosmetics: http://dentalcosmeticscr.com
US Tel: (305) 428-3820

AIRBNB/Restaurant San Jose:
Cocina Eclectica: https://goo.gl/o5tzUd (Trip Advisor Link)
Owner: Joanna Stein This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
CR Tel: 8529-2509

PlanetSafe Lubricants:
http://aimlube.com
http://PlanetSafeLubricants.com