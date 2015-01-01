It's here...finally. The answer to the dangerous smart meters governments are forcing on us. If you haven't heard of the dangers of smart meters on your homes please watch Take Back Your Power an expose on the smart meter program. In the meantime check out this new Faraday Cage technology just launched by Gia Wellness. It almost eliminates the broadcasting signal leaving just enough so the meters can be read.

More info at: www.giawellness.com/

Links to Dr. Sellman's books and work at: whatwomenmustknow.com/