Every second of every day it is waging a silent war against billions of harmful bacteria, viruses, pathogens, fungi and parasites. Without a vigorous and effective immune system, our health, and, in fact, our lives would be in serious jeopardy. Our ability to recover from any kind of acute as well as chronic illness necessitates a functioning and responsive immune system. When our immune system is strong, we are well. However, when it falters or fails, we are vulnerable to many illnesses.

Have you ever wondered why an infant can eat food directly off a dirty floor and still stay healthy? Or, why you can be surrounded by a crowd of sneezing, coughing, sniffling people and still successfully weather the viral onslaught? We have one of the miracles of our human body to thank for our impressive resilience—our amazingly intricate and intelligent immune system.

Modern life poses many challenges to our immunity. Stress, pollution, nutritional deficiencies, allergens, surgery, insufficient sleep, electromagnetic radiation, free radicals, medications and even aging contribute to weaken our immune system.

Symptoms of comprised immunity include allergies, frequent colds and flu, sinus, ear, throat, skin, urinary tract, endometriosis and vaginal infections. Slow healing wounds, chronic fatigue, candidiasis, and of course degenerative diseases such as cancer, HIV, and autoimmune conditions are also due to a weakened immune state.

With so many daily assaults, it is no surprise that over half of all Americans suffer from a compromised immune system. Keeping our immune system fighting fit must become a high priority for us all.

Our Intelligent Immune System

Like a modern army, our immunity entails a highly evolved and astonishingly sophisticated defense system with complex communications that provide specific instructions to highly specialized, well-trained soldiers. Together this integrated system can recognize foreign invaders or antigens and react against them appropriately.

Two types of immunity exist in our bodies: innate and adaptive. Innate immunity is present at birth and provides an initial barrier against microorganisms. Adaptive immunity is acquired later in life, such as after fighting off an infection—adaptive immunity “remembers” these invaders and adapts to recognize and ward them off again should they recur at a future time.

Our immunity depends on a network of organs that includes lymph nodes, bone marrow, spleen, thymus gland, tonsils and adenoids, the appendix, and clumps of lymphoid tissue in the small intestine known as Peyer’s patches. They are concerned with the growth, development, and deployment of lymphocytes, the white cells that are key operatives of the immune system. The adult body contains over a trillion lymphocytes that can be divided into different groups known as T-cells, B-cells and natural killer cells (NK cells).

B-cells originate in the bone marrow and produce antibodies to kill antigens (any kind of foreign particle entering the body). T-cells originate in the bone marrow but are matured and “educated” in the thymus. They are trained to detect and kill specific antigens as well as releasing chemicals known as cytokines. These are information molecules that communicate with and direct all the immune cells. Without them the immune system is deaf, dumb and blind.

NK cells are the body’s first line of defense. They are the first to recognize an invader and rush to attack without prior sensitization. NK cells especially target host cells that have become cancerous as well as cells infected with viruses. Their weapon is a lethal chemical injected into the invaders killing them within minutes. This drama is reenacted 10,000 times every day as cancer cells are formed and destroyed in a healthy person’s body. If this activity stops or slows down, the cancer cells are free to grow and become a clinical case of cancer.

The absolute number of NK cells gives little indication of the efficiency of immune function. Instead, it is the activity of the NK cells (how aggressive they are in recognizing and binding to tumor cells) that is important. People with low NK cells are more likely to experience auto-immune diseases, chronic fatigue, immune dysfunction, Infections (e.g., Lyme disease, herpes virus and influenza virus) and cancer. One of the effects of aging is the reduced activity of NK cells.

PeakImmune4, a Biological Response Modulator to the Rescue

In the search for an effective and non-toxic immune-modulator, we need look no further than to a natural solution, in the form of a unique food supplement called PeakImmune 4.

PeakImmune4 was developed in 1992 by Daiwa Pharmaceutical in Japan, after it was proven that polysaccharides from the fibrous part of rice bran extract when broken down by enzymes from shiitake mushrooms could actually strengthen the immune system. Unlike dietary fiber laxative products that do not enter the bloodstream, this unique fiber has been broken down so it can pass into the blood stream and reach the cells of the immune system.

The resulting compound, a patented arabinoxylan compound, has since been clinically shown to dramatically increase the activity of NK cells in patients with cancer (including difficult to treat blood cancers such as leukemia and multiply myelomas), immune compromised illnesses, and viral and autoimmune diseases.

When taken as a food supplement, PeakImmune4 increases the activity of the body’s white blood cells—particularly T- and B-cell and especially natural killer (NK) cell function. With daily supplementation, NK cell activity is increased by more than 300 percent, B-cell activity by more than 250 percent and T-cell activity by 200 percent without overstimulating the immune system.

In addition, PeakImmune 4 is able to keep white cells levels up from the immunosuppressive effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. PeakImmune4 is helpful in reducing the debilitating side effects of chemotherapy such as tiredness, nausea and weight loss while increasing the treatment’s effectiveness.

More recent research has shown that PeakImmune4 also seems to lower the inflammatory responses of the immune system. As inflammation promotes the cancer process, reducing inflammation may be an important means of protection against cancer.

Research also shows that PeakImmune 4 can inhibit replication of the HIV virus without damaging healthy cells, and studies have suggested it may also be useful in the treatment of hepatitis C.

The really good news is that, unlike other immunemodulators, PeakImmune 4 is completely non-toxic.

A Life Saving Supplement

PeakImmune 4 has helped thousands of people around the world not only regain their lives but also to improve their quality of life.

Barbara’s personal odyssey with a life threatening cancer is an inspiring example of the power of PeakImmune 4. Eight years ago she was shocked when diagnosed with a rare aggressive thyroid cancer, which had spread into her chest. In a 12-hour life or death surgery, she had her thyroid removed as well as her chest tumors. Two months later the tumor grew back. Once again she had to make another life or death decision. Would she agree to 33 radiation treatments?

Terrified of the prospect of radiation as well as a rapidly growing cancer, she prayed for a miracle. Her prayers were answered when she saw a magazine article about PeakImmune 4.

She took the therapeutic dose of 3 gms daily before starting radiation and every day since then. Eight years later, she has defied her doctor’s predictions and all the odds. Her NK cells remain high; her tumors have shrunk and are stable. Most importantly, she feels great.

Recently, a three month case study was conducted with five people with various stages of cancer and two observational individuals who were terminal. The purpose of the observational study was to learn more about effectiveness of PeakImmune 4 on an array of factors, which may favorably impact human health and longevity.

The director of the study, Carol Blair, CN reports on the outcome for two of the participants. One was a 39-year-old female at high risk of colon cancer with familial adenomatous polyposis, a genetic condition in which numerous polyps form mainly in the large intestines. At the end of the study, examination showed the presence of only tiny clusters instead of large polyps. She was cleared for one year instead of a checkup every three months.

The other participant was a 49-year-old man with multiple tumors of the endocrine glands. At the time of the study, he had tumors in the pancreas with metastases to the liver. While taking PeakImmune4 no new tumors developed. When entering the study he was depressed and felt quite hopeless. By the end of the study he experienced improved energy and felt that, “Life is worth living again. I don’t know what I would do without PeakImmune4.”

Carol Blair commented about the study’s outcome. “As a result of our study, I was impressed with the overall health benefits of PeakImmune 4. Not only did the participants experience increased NK cell activity as measured on their blood tests, but they also suffered from fewer colds and influenzas that were going around at that time. Most of them also reported increased energy. The two terminal patients had a longer life than was expected by their oncologists and a better quality of life. All of the others measured higher NK cells.”

A Strong Immune System is Your Best Health Insurance

In addition to an impressive increase in NK cell activity, PeakImmune 4 also has other immune-boosting effects: it increases levels of interferon, a compound produced by the body that inhibits the replication of viruses; it increases the formation of tumor necrosis factors, a group of proteins that help destroy cancer cells, and it increases the activity of T-cells and B-cells.

PeakImmune4 has also been used to treat hepatitis B and C. People in “high risk” categories for disease can benefit from using PeakImmune4 preventively. These include people who smoke and drink, people exposed to toxic chemicals, people born with immune deficiencies, and members of families with a strong history of cancer.

Since persistently depressed NK cell activity was found in 14 percent of “healthy” young adults, it is becoming apparent that PeakImmune4 offers the immune boosting ability that can benefit people of all ages.

Since we live in a world that severely taxes our immunity, without a doubt, our best health insurance is a powerful immune system.