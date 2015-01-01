Obesity and overweight are at the core of a tremendous health crisis in the United States today with one-third of Americans being obese and another third overweight. This crisis is particularly acute among children and young adults. In addition to the toll taken on our health and longevity, the financial concerns of this crisis are devastating and are only getting worse. Great minds and programs are working diligently to correct this huge medical issue. As a nutritionally-oriented medical practitioner for 40 years, and struggling with my own weight issues, I offer here my guidelines for weight reduction and health maintenance.