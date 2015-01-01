Happy New Year everyone! The number one resolution for the New Year is to Lose Weight by Eating Better. This begins with a plan and then making better choices on a daily basis. It’s challenging to follow any diet. Maybe use the term “eating program” because our diet is what we eat, and many people don’t like that it starts with the letters d-i-e, because dieting may feel like death. Well, losing weight does mean a little death for some of those pounds you carry around, and maybe some of those common habits you have embraced that now need to hit the road or get burned into dust. Make a Commitment and then Follow-through.