The Breakthrough Detox Diet

For the first time in 25 years, the book that ignited a diet and lifestyle phenomenon has been fully updated–and it’s here just in time for the holidays!

Ann Louise Gittleman, the award winning New York Times bestselling author once again challenges conventional dietary wisdom to rewrite the rules of nutrition. A trendsetter for decades, her Fat Flush Plan revolutionized weight loss by helping tens of thousands of people recognize the critical role the liver plays in the detox/diet connection and overall health. Now, The New Fat Flush Plan follows in that same bold path. With the primary focus still on the liver’s role as the #1 fat burning organ, The New Fat Flush delves deeper into the latest research-based causes of weight loss resistance and expands into the 10 Hidden Weight Gain Factors. Ann Louise presents targeted regimens to correct sneaky saboteurs that are frequently overlooked like missing magnesium, fattening chemicals, a messy microbiome, hidden hitchhikers, and a sluggish or non-existent gallbladder.

Fat Flush stands apart from Paleo, Primal, Ketogenic and Vegan diets by making the case that diet without detox is doomed to failure thanks to the unprecedented amount of current toxins and hormone disruptors we face every day. The book promotes a daily detox eating plan that features surprisingly delicious Fat Flushing fruits, vegetables, oils, quality proteins, cleansing Fat Flush water, Fat Flush bone broth, and healing spices–all showcased in four weeks of easy menus and tasty recipes for the whole family.

Fat Flush has a time-tested and proven track record of success, with thousands of individuals who have lost weight and achieved overall health and relief from autoimmune and degenerative disease as a byproduct. The New Fat Flush Plan builds on this success for even more effortless weight loss.

In addition, the New Fat Flush presents:

NEW Three-Day Ultra Fat Flush Tune-Up for quicker cleansing and results

NEW health revelations linking the gallbladder and liver to thyroid health

NEW hidden weight gain factors that explain why it’s not yourfault you’re fat

NEW meals, menus, and shopping lists

NEW tips for managing insulin, hormone, and stress levels

NEW slimming smart fats and sweeteners

NEW gluten-free tips for those with celiac disease or gluten intolerance

Join the millions who have made Fat Flush one of the top diet programs in the world today. You’ll retrain your metabolism, shed pounds and inches from your waist, hips, and thighs, feel stronger and fitter than ever before–and do it while cleansing your liver and improving your overall health. With more easy recipes and up-to-date nutrition advice, The NEW Fat Flush Plan will:

Cleanse your system with the THREE-DAY ULTRA FAT FLUSH TUNE-UP. Kick off your weight loss with a quick-start liquid detox and see significant results in just three days. Set the stage for fat loss with a metabolism booster, skinny smoothies, and slimming spices and fats.

Continue the process with THE TWO-WEEK FAT FLUSH. Cleanse and build quality bile–the key to fat breakdown and removal of built-up waste from the system. Purge “false fat” and watch the pounds slip away.

Reshape your body with THE METABOLIC RESET. Take your progress to the next level. Reintroduce friendly and glutenfree carbs while still losing weight, but enjoying the foods you love.

Maintain with THE LIFESTYLE EATING PLAN. Master the new rules of food combining. Learn how to integrate special occasion ingredients for a happier and healthier you.

The NEW Fat Flush Plan eases you gradually into tried and true lifestyle eating. You’ll find meal plans, Fat Flush fitness, brand new lifestyle rituals, and over 75 recipes that are more easy-to-follow and family-friendly, plus an updated brand name shopping list. You’ll finally eliminate those “triggers” that put the weight back on.

Best of all, you won’t have to cut out your favorite foods forever or maintain a strict daily routine permanently. You just need to know the basic principles of The NEW Fat Flush Plan to achieve your dreams of a slimmer, stronger, healthier new you.

