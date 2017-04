The health statistics say it all: 80 percent of women will be exposed to human papillomavirus (HPV); nearly 75 percent of all adult women will have at least one genital yeast infection; bacterial vaginosis (BV), the most common vaginal infection in women, affects 700,000 women; 40 percent of women will have at least one urinary tract infection (UTI) in their lifetime; one million women have a flare up of pelvic inflammatory disease each year; approximately one out of four women are infected with genital herpes; and half of all women over the age 40 will suffer from vaginal dryness at some time.

For most women receiving the necessary treatment for these problems often necessitates repeated visits to their gynecologist’s office where they are prescribed numerous antibiotic, antifungal, or antiviral medications. In many cases they are subjected to additional tests and invasive procedures.

In addition, many of the treatments themselves contribute to recurring health problems or drug-resistance. For instance, the use of antibiotics to treat a urinary tract infection generally causes an overgrowth of Candida yeast, commonly known as vaginal thrush. Not only does the use of an antibiotic increase the risk of antibiotic-resistance but there is also the likelihood that there will be another outbreak of Candida. It is also known that the presence of Candida is associated with a higher incidence of UTIs. In order to tackle the Candida problem, antifungal drugs such as Nystatin, Diflucan® and Nizoral® may then be prescribed. These drugs have numerous side effects, not the least of which is liver damage.

So, just what is a girl to do to escape from this vicious cycle of prescriptions drugs causing additional problems?

SILVER TO THE RESCUE

The ancient cultures had a healing secret. Dating back thousands of years, there was one healing approach that had been extensively used in Egyptian, Greek, Roman, Phoenician, Macedonian and Chinese civilizations. This powerful healing medicine was silver.

Hippocrates, the “father of medicine”, wrote in his medical texts that silver had beneficial healing and anti-disease properties. He praised silver for its tissue repair and wound healing abilities. Ancient peoples also learned that silver bestowed powerful anti-microbial effects, as well. For instance, the Phoenicians would store water, wine, and vinegar in silver bottles to prevent spoiling.

The knowledge of silver’s profound healing attributes has continued into modern times. The use of silver in its colloidal form, a liquid suspension of microscopic particles of silver, was the principle antibiotic treatment prescribed by thousands of American medical doctors prior to 1938. However, with the advent of antibiotics, the popularity of silver declined.

Many decades later, the emergence of life-threatening antibiotic resistant conditions, once again renewed interest in silver’s safe and effective antibiotic properties. Silver is considered to be nature’s own antibiotic, eliminating bacterial infections without initiating resistance. It is also able to safely kill virtually all forms of viruses, fungi and molds without any side effects.

While there are presently many colloidal and ionic silver products on the market, there is one superior form of silver that out-performs all others.

SILVERSOL—A UNIQUE, PATENTED 21ST CENTURY SILVER SOLUTION

Thanks to an advanced 21st century technology, a new and more powerful form of silver is now available. For the past ten years, American Biotech Labs has been dedicated to creating a unique, patented nano-silver technology (U.S. Patent 7,135,195).

American Biotech Labs currently holds more than 190 independent studies from more than 60 different private, U.S. government, military and also university labs. As evidence of their safety and efficacy, their innovative silver products have received both FDA clearance and EPA approvals.

This new technology is called SilverSol Technology™. The term “sol” is a chemical designation of a pure mineral permanently suspended in water where the mineral’s charge is transferred to the entire body of water.

Most silver products work by chemical action, requiring direct contact with microbes to have any positive effect. This new nano-silver technology works by catalytic action, not by chemical action. This catalytic conversion allows the SilverSol to first destroy pathogens and then to instantaneously recharge and “kill” again and again—like a rapid-fire machine gun.

The result is that SilverSol is an incredibly powerful, yet totally safe and non-toxic form of silver, destroying thousands of times more pathogens than a simple colloid or ionic silver. This explains why other silver solutions and suspensions contain up to 300,000 ppm (parts per million) of silver, but SilverSol works just as effectively, if not more so, at only 5–30 ppm.

SilverSol products, which are available both as a colorless, odorless, tasteless liquid and gel, are impressive. First of all, they effectively kill all pathogenic bacteria they come in contact, even the deadly Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), while leaving beneficial bacteria unscathed.

When it comes to viruses, SilverSol has the ability to inactivate them at the DNA/RNA level, thus preventing virus replication. It wields the same powerful anti-pathogenic ability with fungus and molds. The good news is it does not interact with pharmaceuticals; in fact, has been found to work synergistically with medications.

Just how effective is SilverSol? Research shows it will kill millions of pathogens (including fungus and mold) within minutes.

SilverSol has also demonstrated the ability to enhance immune system function as well as relieve pain and inflammation. The FDA has recently cleared a prescription version of the SilverSol gel “for use in the management of 1st and 2nd degree burns, stasis…pressure…(and) diabetic ulcers, lacerations, abrasions, skin tears, surgical incision sites, device insertion site wounds, graft sites and donor sites”. Its exceptional wound healing actions provides evidence that SilverSol products stimulate the production of stem cells.

Unlike other forms of silver, SilverSol offers all these impressive healing benefits without any adverse effects. It does not interfere with the production of stomach hydrochloric acid; it is rapidly excreted by the kidneys; and it will not accumulate in the tissues or the skin (Argyria, i.e., blue man syndrome) because the nano-silver particles will not fall out of suspension. Another major plus is that its antibiotic effects will not compromise the beneficial gut flora. And, if SilverSol is taken in conjunction with antibiotics, they will actually work synergistically to increase the antibiotic effectiveness by tenfold.

UTILIZING THE SILVERSOL SOLUTION FOR FEMININE HYGIENE

With SilverSol’s extraordinary ability to eliminate bacteria, viruses, molds, and fungi as well as enhance the immune system and provide rapid wound healing, it becomes one of the safest and most effective solutions to resolve the myriad of women’s feminine health problems.

These are the general suggestions for use of SilverSol technologies. I recommend that you always first consult with your primary health provider.

Acne—Take two teaspoons of SilverSol liquid twice a day. SilverSol gel should also be applied topically twice a day. A reduction in the size and in the damage of the acne can occur within 24 hours. Total improvement of the skin should take about four weeks—the amount of time necessary for new skin to grow from the bottom to the top layer.

Age Spots—These are related to a compromised liver. Taking two teaspoons twice daily of liquid SilverSol on a regular basis will help support the liver and also improve liver enzyme production. Apply SilverSol gel on age spots two to four times a day.

Bladder Infection—Take two tablespoons (adult dosage) of SilverSol hourly for the first two days. Then continue to take 2 tablespoons twice a day for the next two weeks as a maintenance dose. The bladder infection should be eliminated in about 12 to 24 hours.

Endometriosis—Take two teaspoons daily. Also use as a douche by diluting ounces of liquid silver (diluted 1:1 with distilled water) intervaginally, holding it for 12 minutes, and then releasing. This kills bacteria and viruses in and around the cervix. It will also reduces inflammation and pain. The use of the SilverSol gel as a personal lubricant will reduce pain with intercourse and promote vaginal health by eliminating yeast and bacteria.

Fibromyalgia—Yeast seems to be a common factor. Yeast can leave the intestines and go into the brain. By cleansing yeast out of the system, patients can receive improvement. Yeast can be destroyed taking two tablespoons of SilverSol two or three times a day. Gel or spray can be applied to sore muscles once or twice a day as needed for pain or aches.

Human papilloma virus (HPV) and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) i.e. chlamydia, gonorrhea, etc.—To access the cervix, place SilverSol gel on a tampon and insert it for at least 90 minutes. Another way is to pump two ounces of liquid of SilverSol as a douche intervaginally (diluted 1:1 with distilled water). Hold it for 10 to 12 minutes before releasing. This will allow the liquid to have access to the cervix for a long enough time to affect the virus. Also, take two teaspoons twice daily.

Thyroid—Often the thyroid is damaged by a viral or bacterial infection contributing to hypothyroidism. Taking two teaspoons twice a day and applying SilverSol gel to the throat area will support optimal thyroid functioning.

Vaginal odor—Since this is usually caused by a yeast or bacterial vaginosis infection, douche (diluted 1:1 with distilled water) by pumping two ounces of SilverSol liquid intervaginally. Hold it for 10 to 12 minutes before releasing. Also, apply SilverSol gel to a tampon and insert into the vagina for 90 minutes.

Vaginal dryness—SilverSol gel is an excellent, water-soluble lubricant. Free of all toxic ingredients, it safely and effectively nourishes and moisturizes vaginal epithelium cells.

Yeast—Can grow in the skin, vagina, and digestive system. SilverSol is documented to kill yeast both inside and outside of the body. It will even kill stachybotrys, the black mold or yeast that grows in showers and on walls. Take two tablespoons orally in the morning and at night. Half that dosage can be taken for prevention. SilverSol gel can be applied to the vagina or on a tampon or panty liner for about 90 minutes to help fight a vaginal or yeast infection. Relief of symptoms can occur in the first two hours, however, systemic problems may take months to resolve. For further support, apply SilverSol gel to the outer areas of the vagina, using the gel or spraying the liquid directly on to a panty liner.

BACK TO THE FUTURE

Throughout time, silver has been revered for its many healing properties. Uniting the wisdom from the past with the knowledge of advanced 21st century nano-technology has created a world of possibilities that can safely, effectively and quickly resolve so many of the health problems challenging our modern world.

According one of the world’s most respected scientists, Dr. Rustum Roy Ph.D, Evan Pugh Professor of the Solid State Emeritus, Professor of Geochemistry Emeritus at the Pennsylvania State University, “They (SilverSol Technology products) really are going to prove to be this generation’s penicillin.”