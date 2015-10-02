Thousands of doctors and hundreds of organizations and government agencies tout its necessity as part of Breast Cancer preventative care. As a result, an estimated 75 percent of American women get mammograms regularly. But are mammograms the best choice when it comes to Breast Cancer prevention and detection?

And what are the viable alternatives?

The Truth about Mammograms

The US is the only country that encourages routine mammogram screenings for non-menopausal women. This trend continues despite the findings of the largest and most meticulous study on mammography ever done, published in the British Medical Journal last February. In this study, over 90,000 Canadian women ages 40-59 were monitored for a quarter of a century. The conclusions: “Annual mammography in women aged 40-59 does NOT reduce mortality from Breast Cancer beyond that of physical examination…”

I am by no means discouraging you from getting a mammogram. I am, however, encouraging women to know the risks associated with this Breast Cancer detection strategy. Consider the following:

Low dose radiation, which current mammogram technology employs, increases Breast Cancer risk among high-risk women. That is in part because, according to Cornell University’s Program on Breast Cancer and Environmental Risk Factors, “Female breast tissue is highly susceptible to radiation effects.”

The rate of diagnosis of early stage Breast Cancers has not resulted in a reduction of late-stage Breast Cancers, despite an increase in screenings in the US overall.

Invasive Breast Cancer incidence is 57 percent higher in women who undergo mammography screenings.

Digital mammography is associated with overtreatment.

According to the American Cancer Society, “By the time Breast Cancer is detected on a mammogram, a woman will have already had the disease for an average of six to eight years.”

The Alternatives to Mammogram

What your MD probably isn’t telling you is that there is a plethora of viable alternative detection options out there. Many of these modalities can detect the presence of possible cancer cells years before a lump or bump is found:

#1 Breast Thermography

If your goal is to adopt a personal program of very early detection for Breast Cancer (and I highly suggest that you do), then getting a thermography screening by a qualified thermography technician is one of the best steps you can take. Thermography is a non-invasive physiological test that can alert your health care provider about changes that could indicate the early stages of breast disease. It works through specialize software that detects heightened areas of heat in the body. Where there is heat, there is usually inflammation.

Unlike mammography, with a thermography screening there is no radiation, no compression, no touching and no pain. And the accuracy rate is impressive. According to a 2008 New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell study, Breast Thermography had 97 percent sensitivity in discovering malignancies. In fact, the use of Digital Infrared Thermal Imaging (DITI) identified 58 out of 60 malignancies in breast tissue, often years before a lump appeared.

#2 The Oncoblot Test:

This blood test measures the presence of the Enox 2 protein, which only cancer cells produce. Basically, if the test detects the presence of Enox 2 that means your body is producing cancer cells. The Oncoblot Test is based on over 20 years of research and can detect over 25 types of cancer, sometimes as small as a pinhead.

#3 The Greece Test

The Greece Test measures the number of CTC’s, or Circulating Tumor Cells, in the blood. Circulating Tumor Cells are cells that are circulating in your blood stream after having been released from a tumor. Early detection with a modality like the Greece Test allows you to take the time to create a natural health protocol, using sulforaphane-rich foods like broccoli sprouts and cancer cell-fighting herbs like curcumin, for example, to keep cancer at bay.

#4 The Cancer Profile

Using sensitive technology, a Cancer Profile can detect broadspectrum cancer tumor markers, such as certain hormones, before they run rampant. HCG is such a marker. HCG levels are elevated 80 percent of the time when a malignancy is present anywhere in the body. The enzyme PHI is also a common marker that is often measured in a Cancer Profile. PHI is an excellent marker for existing cancers since it is responsible for channeling cells into low-oxygen states and states of actual fermentation.

#5 The Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Tool

The Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Tool is also known as the “Gail model” (named after Dr. Mitchell Gail, Senior Investigator in the Biostatistics Branch of NCI’s Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics). The model uses a woman’s own personal medical history—including the number of previous breast biopsies, the presence of atypical hyperplasia in any previous breast biopsy specimen, reproductive history (such as age at the start of menstruation and age at the first live birth of a child) and history of breast cancer among first-degree relatives (mother, sisters, daughters)—to estimate the risk of developing invasive Breast Cancer.

The Gail model has been tested in large populations and has been shown to provide accurate estimates of breast cancer risk especially for white and Asian women. It may underestimate the risk for African American women and the model still needs to be validated for Hispanic women and other subgroups. In addition, women with special risk factors, such as those who carry gene mutations, should consult with a qualified health care provider regarding their results.

#6 Breast Awareness and Self-Exams

“Keep a watch on those girls!” is a good way to describe what you should be doing as much as possible for your own breast health. This includes checking your breasts several times a week for dimpling, swelling, discharge and sensitive areas, as well as any suspicious lumps. When you are showering or standing in front of a mirror are great times to “check the girls.”

The above can be powerful adjuncts to mammography or accurate indicators of potential breast threats when utilized together as a comprehensive whole. So why are they not being offered to you by your doctor? That is a great question!

Although there are many political and economic elements to add to the mix, suffice it to say that the underlying problem lies at the level of approach. The approach of conventional medicine to so-called prevention is based on visible tumors. And then, of course, we all know what the course of action is after a tumor has been discovered: affect the visible tumors with surgery, radiation or poisoning it through chemotherapy.

There ARE other options for very early Breast Cancer detection before a lump or bump occurs, however. No modality is 100 percent accurate so be sure to employ many methods as part of your healthy breast protocol. Most of all, be diligent and consistent in your quest.

And congratulations on being proactive with prevention! Because of this, you are already way ahead of the game.