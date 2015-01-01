STAY FREE OF ALLERGIES FOR LIFE! I couldn’t believe my eyes when I read those words. They were my introduction to Nambudripad’s Allergy Elimination Techniques, or “NAET” — a dramatic new treatment for the cure of allergies (and sensitivities).

I am one of the 35 million Americans who know they have allergies and who want and pray for relief. The discovery of NAET treatment came as incredible, welcomed news. For the 50 percent of Americans (128 million people) suffering from various health problems caused by allergies not yet known to them, NAET will come as an astonishing surprise.

For we, the allergic (and sensitivities), there is the possibility of an attack any time we introduce anything into our body or environment. I define an allergy to be an unusual or exaggerated response of sensitive individuals to certain substances. This type of biological hypersensitivity occurs in sensitive individuals, while remaining innocuous in similar amounts and circumstances in others. (Note: Be aware that this definition of “allergy” is quite different than the medical definition. I prefer to use the term “sensitivities.” I have seen NAET effectively treat both allergies and sensitivities.)

Undiagnosed allergies can produce symptoms, illnesses, even chronic diseases like migraine headache, backache, asthma, etc. These can affect every system and organ in the body. chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, immune disorders, hyperactivity, arthritis, anxiety, depression, addictions and many other conditions can be allergy-based. Until the mystery of allergies was revealed to me, I continued to spend years and many dollars, fruitlessly visiting medical specialists, never getting better. Simply passing an open door of a nail salon immediately affected my lungs and soon after, my eyes began tearing with no end in sight. Within twenty minuets in a meeting at someone’s home, where hours earlier the pets had been put out side or out of sight, I would feel a tingling in my throat. This would be followed by extensive sneezing and wheezing for hours, interfering with my sleep. These events left me exhausted for the next two to three days.

What is NAET?

NAET is a blending of the noninvasive procedures from Western and Eastern healing practices that help to eliminate allergies of all kinds, permanently. It is a specific treatment procedure formulated by combining chiropractic and Chinese Medicine principles applied through spinal manipulation, acupuncture, kinesiology, acupressure and nutrition. This powerful process was discovered quite accidentally in November of 1983 by Dr. Devi S. Nambudripad, who is a Doctor of Oriental Medical and of the Chiropractic Arts, and is a Licensed Acupuncturist, RN, and PhD. Through the years she has ceaselessly perfected her technique while studying the effect of this technique on thousands of patients.

NAET uses Muscle Response Testing (MRT) to confirm the presence of allergic reactivity. Once identified, Dr. Nambudripad uses spinal manipulation, acupressure and/or acupuncture procedures to eliminate the allergy. The treatment is geared to re-program the brain’s negative responses towards the allergen(s) to a positive response whenever these substances are contacted in the future. NAET is based on the Chinese Medicine principle, that “no disease is possible when your body is in perfect balance.” Through NAET, my health is being brought back into a “homeostasis” or a perfect energy balance throughout my entire body. NAET offers an energy medicine solution to allergic conditions by balancing the body and mind through three pathways.

The mind-body energy pathway (Psycho-somatic pathway), The body-mind energy pathway (Somato- visceral pathway) and The mind-body-organ pathway (Psycho-somato-visceral pathway)

All of this is accomplished through the stimulation of the spinal nerves using a specific acupuncture/acupressure and spinal manipulation protocol without drugs, allergy shots, or any forms of invasive entry into the body.

For the last fifteen years, Dr. Nambudripad has been using her own discovery, the Nambudripad’s Allergy Elimination Technique (NAET), at her clinic in Buena Park, California, to relieve between 80–90 percent of her patients, which number in the thousands. “In every case, allergies were cleared out, never to return,” reports Dr. Nambudripad, from her “profound” research files. And all this without any strict rotation or elimination diets to avoid the allergy-producing substance.

Recognition of Allergy in Medical Practice

The experience opened Dr. Nambudripad’s eyes to a new world of cause and effect in understanding allergies. “I discovered that although allergy awareness has been gaining acceptance as a separate area of medical study in the last few years, allergy certainly has not been given the recognition it deserves as a primary cause of many types of disorders and illnesses.” Both physicians and patients have attested to the high degree of success with NAET treatments. Many people have said goodbye to illnesses they thought were permanent afflictions.

Even the allergy specialists, such as Environmental Medicine physician Sandra Denton, MD, of the Alaska Alternative Medicine Center in Anchorage, admit that NAET has shown them something new about treating allergies.

Dr. Denton herself had endured chronic fatigue syndrome and serious asthma for years until Dr. Nambudripad revealed the host of substances she was allergic to and freed her body of its need to react against them. “Dr. Nambudripad pointed out to me that many health problems in people all over the world are undiagnosed allergic reactions. The immune system is compromised by multiple allergic reactions that allow diseases to attack the weakened host,” Denton says.