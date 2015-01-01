Today, more than half of American adults use the Internet to look up health information. In that an estimated 74 percent of adults in the U.S. use the Internet, The National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) collected data on the use of health information technologies (HIT), or applications of information processing via computers that access, retrieve, store, or share health care information. The Survey found that:

From January through June 2009, 51 percent of adults, ages 18 to 64 years, had used the Internet to look up health information during the past 12 months

Over 3 percent of adults, ages 18 to 64 years, had used an online chat group to learn about health topics in the past 12 months.

Among adults, ages 18 to 64 years, women were more likely than men to look up health information on the Internet (58.0 percent versus 43.4 percent, respectively), and were also more likely to use online chat groups to learn about health topics (4.1 percent versus 2.5 percent, respectively)

The researchers note, “the Internet has the potential to improve consumer health by facilitating communication between providers and patients, and among providers—the Internet may become increasingly important as a source of health information for consumers. [Cohen RA, Stussman B. Health information technology use among men and women aged 18–64: Early release of estimates from the National Health Interview Survey, January–June 2009. Health E-Stats. National Center for Health Statistics. February 2010.]

Papaya Extract Slows Cancer Cell Growth: Four strengths of papaya leaf extract slow the growth of cancer cell cultures, including cancers of the cervix, breast, liver, lung and pancreas.

Berries May Combat Metabolic Dysfunction: Finnish researchers reveal that a diet rich in berries may reduce levels of inflammatory markers linked to metabolic disorders and liver disease.

Happy Disposition May Promote Heart Health: People who find joy, excitement, and contentment in their daily lives may be protected from cardiovascular disease.

Risks of Age-Related Cognitive Impairment Decline with Physical Activity: German researchers find that moderate or high physical activity may lower the risk of developing cognitive impairment as we age.

