After age 30, testosterone levels begin to decline by about one percent per year. Is this a big deal? You bet it is! Just consider that by the time you reach age 65, your levels have declined 35 percent. Is it any wonder your “get up and go got up and went,” and that romantic date night use to energize you just thinking about it, and now? The effects of low testosterone can chisel away at not only your quality of life but also that of your spouse or mate.

If you’re one of the millions of men experiencing the effects of low “T” and you are willing to take easy life-style steps to become Terrific again, here’s how to begin to not only avoid effects, if they haven’t come knocking yet, but also to help keep your testosterone levels high, Naturally…

1. Cortisol Control: Your adrenal glands release a hormone called cortisol in response to any stressors. It not only is responsible for controlling your fight or flight responses, it also raises blood pressure and blood sugar—any wonder why men over the age of 60 usually have those responder levels out of control? Studies show that men with high cortisol levels are less competitive than men with low levels and that also plays an important role in overall emotional health. The way to keep the “T” in Terrific is to do whatever it takes to lower stress levels so your energy is directed to things that enhance your quality of life, not sabotage it.

Wholistic Solutions: If you’re a high achiever, consider taking a long weekend at least every 6–8 weeks to “unwind”—do something pleasurable that does not require brain-power and do it with someone special who gives you energy rather than sucks it out of you.

Consider eating more healthy fats like those found in salmon, coconut oil and avocados—they are known to keep testosterone levels at a healthy balance. A diet high in healthy fats also satisfies your appetite so you aren’t as prone to overeat. A supplement of a balanced Omega Fish oil blend of at least 3,000 mg twice a day taken with food is a superior support that pays multiple dividends. If any inflammatory disorder is present, consider taking up to 10,000 mg total daily for at least 90 days to get control over the inflammation and then reduce the amount for maintenance.

There are many natural herbal supplements formulated to assist you in better dealing with stress; try them; you’ll be glad you did. Some of the ingredients found to be most effective include: Vitamin B6, L-theanine, GABA, Inositol, Lithium, Passion flower, 5-HTP, and Hops. These ingredients provide a synthesized blend to support balanced healthy emotional expression and an increased parasympathetic neurological response… available in capsule, all in one blend.

2. Zinc…Fully Healthy: Zinc, an essential mineral is a nutrient most people are deficient in, especially men. Low zinc levels can and do seriously impact testosterone levels and overall sense of well-being. Studies show that daily zinc supplementation in men over 50 raises levels by approximately 50 percent after taking it for six months. Zinc supplementation is easy, inexpensive and readily available over-the-counter. Food sources of zinc include dark chocolate, liver, oysters and crab.

3. Get Your Zzzzzzzz’s: The old adage of getting eight hours of quality sleep isn’t just empty talk—it’s vital to good health and wellness. Deep, restorative sleep allows your body to repair and rejuvenate. Studies show that after just one week of only getting five hours of sleep lowers T levels by 10–15 percent. The farmers have it right—early to bed, early to rise makes a man happy, healthy and wise. If you have challenges getting to sleep, try an all-natural sleep aid with no habit-forming ingredients that includes herbs, time-released melatonin, and calming minerals. As we age we produce less melatonin— new studies now show this hormone has beneficial effects on everything from heart disease to diabetes and, best of all, now suggests it may protect our genetic material and guard against age-related diseases and decline. According to research by Life Extension, the following are the most profound benefits of supplementing with melatonin:

Melatonin (N-acetyl-5-methoxytryptamine) is a derivative of the amino acid tryptophan and widely distributed in food sources such as milk, almonds, bananas, beets, cucumbers, mustard, and tomatoes.

In humans, melatonin is primarily synthesized by the pineal gland, and also produced in the gastrointestinal tract and retina.

Melatonin, and its metabolites, are potent antioxidants with anti-inflammatory, hypotensive, cell communication enhancing, cancer fighting, brown fat-activating, and bloodlipid-lowering effects, thereby protecting tissues from a variety of insults.

Melatonin has been shown to support circadian rhythm, hormone balance, reproductive health, cognition, mood, blood sugar regulation, and bone metabolism, while improving overall antioxidant status and lowering blood pressure.

Melatonin may assist in preventing diabetic complications, and improving treatment outcomes in patients with cardiovascular disease and certain types of cancer.

Melatonin has the unique and powerful ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and also protects it. Specifically, it can help avoid or delay the onset of cognitive disorders like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s disease and dementia. Studies revealed that melatonin exerts pronounced neuroprotective effects against beta amyloid plaque—one of the specific underlying causes of Alzheimer’s.

4. Sunny “D”: We all know that the sunshine vitamin needed for strong bones and immunity, and overall well-being. An important fact most do not know is that vitamin D is a hormonal precursor and helps keep hormone production in balance. Men who supplement daily with vitamin D show higher total testosterone levels by as much as 20 percent. NOTE: Remember to vary vitamin D supplementation with the seasons; increase it when you turn your clock back in the fall AND decrease it when you spring forward in the spring.

5. CoQ10: Has been linked to increased lifespan and reduced symptoms of overall aging. It reduces oxidation and breakages of the DNA strands—linked to longevity. It is a superior antioxidant that fights free radicals, which cause harm to cell membranes, DNA strands and cause cellular death. Free radicals contribute exponentially to premature aging and other health disorders and studies show supplementation increases life span, reduce symptoms of aging and help maintain cognitive health. It is well known for its heart and vascular health benefits by helping the cellular powerhouses known as mitochondria burn fuel more effectively—it not only protects your heart but also every cell in your body. New evidence points to CoQ10’s protective effects in asthma and chronic lung disease, diabetes and metabolic syndrome, skin health, ocular health and overall immune defenses. Most excitingly, there’s early support that CoQ10 can extend life span by potentially adding nine more years to your life—both mentally and physically!

The above list is by no means complete but it’s a huge part of the “recipe” for healthier aging. For instance, magnesium plays a huge role in over 325 enzyme reactions in the body ranging from energy production to cholesterol control. In a future article I’ll provide you with what we now know scientifically is one of the most important minerals known to prevent, alleviate and even cure diabetes, high blood pressure, migraines, heart disease, osteoporosis, anxiety/panic disorders, insomnia and much more.

Aging is considered a syndrome because its causes are many. Symptoms related to lack of energy (mentally and physically), decreased or lost libido, sleep disorders, diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease (along with low “T”), do not have to merely “be an inevitable part of aging”—it may be as basic as correcting a chemical and or hormone imbalance, naturally.