We each have about 60 trillion cells in our bodies and every one of them needs energy in order to perform the important tasks they need to carry out every day. Our body needs nutrients in order to help cells to grow and repair when they become damaged, make biochemical's such as neurotransmitters and hormones, as well as make our immune system strong enough to avoid the development of chronic diseases. Co–enzyme Q10 plays a crucial role in this process as we can see from the following basic benefits of this nutrient.

CoQ10 works in the energy centers in our cells called the mitochondria to facilitate the energy production process. Most enzymes play this role as facilitators.

CoQ10 acts as an antioxidant to protect the nucleus of the cell and the mitochondria from free radical damage from toxins like pesticides and air pollution.

CoQ10 helps in the replacement of old or damaged mitochondria so that our cells can stay healthy for as long as possible.

CoQ10 for the prevention and reversal of disease

Some organs in our bodies need more energy than others because they are required to work 24/7: the brain, the heart, the liver and the kidneys are good examples. Other body parts like skin, muscles and bones get a chance to rest and thus need much lower levels of mitochondria and energy. If there is not enough energy being produced for the most important organs then they can become weak and damaged over time. Here are some examples from clinical studies about how CoQ10 has been able to play a key role in the prevention and even the reversal of certain illnesses.

In a very famous clinical trial 50 percent of patients with kidney disease were able to be taken off of their dialysis after taking 180 mg of CoQ10 for three months.

Several clinical trials have been shown to help patients prevent and even reverse heart disease using CoQ10 as part of a nutritional protocol.

Several clinical studies have been able to prove that Parkinson's disease can be significantly slowed down using high doses of CoQ10.

These, and other similar studies, have proven the ability to reduce the need for surgery, replace or reduce the need for prescription medications as well as reduce the need for expensive medical treatments. Although these studies appear in many medical journals there is still resistance for the use of CoQ10, and other proven nutrients, due to lack of education, influence from the drug industry, and resistance from insurance companies and hospitals.

It is difficult to achieve therapeutic levels of CoQ10 from food alone because the best sources are red meat and dairy. The Harvard Food Pyramid does not support high amounts of these foods, so the best source for CoQ10 is usually supplementation.

Doctors like Stephen Sinatra recommend the ubiquinol form as apposed to the ubiquinone form due to its superior absorption. And Life Extension Magazine has published an article in their October 2016 issue indicating that selenium is a good partner for CoQ10 because it helps to produce and accumulate more of this impressive nutrient. Perhaps CoQ10 should be part of your nutritional supplement program.