A number of recent clinical studies demonstrate the physiological benefits of maintaining a good outlook on life, reaffirming the adage to “never underestimate the power of positive thinking.” Beware the perils of pessimism, as a sunny disposition may shine brightly as a predictor of longevity.

Optimism Promotes Longer, Healthier Life

Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania USA) reviewed data collected on 100,000 women, ages 50+, collected since 1994 as part of the Women’s Health Initiative Study. Hilary Tindle and colleagues found that optimistic women were 14 percent less likely to die from any cause (as compared to pessimists), and 30 percent less likely to die from heart disease after eight years of follow-up from the study.

Optimists also were less likely to have high blood pressure, diabetes, or smoke cigarettes. Additionally, the team found that women who were “cynically hostile,” that is—highly mistrustful of other people, were 16 percent more likely to die during the study period, and 23 percent more likely to die from cancer.1

Optimism May Slash Heart Disease in Women

In women, coronary heart disease (CHD) is now shown to be impacted by attitude on life. Hilary A. Tindle, from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (Pennsylvania, USA) and colleagues have found that optimism, and conversely—cynical or hostile attitudes, factor in to a woman’s risk of developing CHD and dying from the condition. The team studied outlook on life and incidence of CHD and resultant mortality in 97,253 postmenopausal women. They found that optimism was associated with a reduced incidence of CHD and total mortality, as compared with pessimism. Additionally, those women who were more cynical and/or hostile had an increased incidence of CHD and total mortality. 2

Optimism May Enhance Immune Function

People with optimistic attitudes may have a stronger positive immune response. In that previous studies have suggested people who are optimistic about their health tend to have better health, Suzanne C. Segerstrom, from the University of Kentucky (Kentucky, USA), and colleagues investigated the nature and mechanisms of how optimism potentially exerts this effect. The team enrolled 124 first-year law school students. Assessing them five times over six months, each subject was surveyed as to their levels of optimism and injected with a substance to summon an immune response; two days later, the subjects returned to have the injection site measured. The researchers considered a larger bump in the skin to imply a stronger immune response, thereby a marker of cell-mediated immunity. The team concluded that: “Changes in optimism correlated with changes in [cell-mediated immunity]. Likewise, changes in optimism predicted changes in positive and, to a lesser degree, negative affect, but the relationship between optimism and immunity was partially accounted for only by positive affect. This dynamic relationship between expectancies and immunity has positive implications for psychological interventions to improve health, particularly those that increase positive affect.”3

References: