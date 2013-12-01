I remember when I was a kid and used to see shows and medical exhibits on how awful primitive medicine was and how wonderful our new “scientific” medicine is. The exhibits would include Aztec skull cutters to make holes to let out evil spirits, leeches, snake oil salesman, and such.

We may have moved past some of these (well, instead of leeches we have lab blood-drawing stations), but as we see, historically, the wheel continues to turn. I suspect in our children’s lifetimes, as we realize we are paying twice as much as most countries for one of the least effective health care systems, we will fix our current system. When the profitability has faded, museums will talk about how crazy and barbaric our current health care system was.

I suspect these will be the top five exhibits in the medical “Hall of Shame.”