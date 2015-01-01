As French fashion designer Coco Chanel once said, “Nature gives you the face you have at 20; it is up to you to merit the face you have at 50.”

We are all in search of a more youthful appearance. With age, comes the inevitable changes to our skin i.e., texture change, wrinkle formation, color change, etc. Our 21st-century world poses many challenges to maintaining glowing, radiant skin. Sugar-laden and processed foods, dehydration, air pollution, EMF exposure, alcohol, tobacco, sun damage, stress, and lack of sleep are all the thieves that will steal our youthful appearance.

While, we cannot hold back time, modern science has given us some amazing solutions that allow us to seriously slow the aging process way down…and even roll it back a bit!

Thankfully for us, there is good news on the skin rejuvenation front. By adding healthy lifestyle and dietary choices into the mix along with an effective skin care regimen, we can, indeed, merit a more youthful and healthy appearance.

The Two Aging Villains: Inflammation and Dehydration

Only 10 –15 percent of visible aging is directly related to genetics. That leaves the vast percentage of the aging process as the result of external conditions in addition to our personal choices and habits.

If it’s not really about our genes, then what does initiate the aging process? It is now understood that the inflammatory process is one of the key aging villains. Research shows chronic inflammation undermines healthy, youthful skin.

But, first, here is a quick definition of inflammation. Inflammation is an immune response that occurs when tissue has been injured or abnormally stimulated. Although it is a normal immune response, it is a problem when there is a continuous barrage of factors that keep the inflammatory process constantly active. An inflammatory response triggers the production of free radicals, which in turn starts a destructive chain of events, called the inflammation cascade. Immediate effects of inflammation on the skin can cause roughness, tightness, and spots (post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation).

The process of continuous low-intensity inflammation, while invisible, damages our skin and will slowly lead to the inevitable signs of aging. It can accelerate fine lines, wrinkles and enlarged pores, as well as puffiness, sagging, blotchiness or reddening of the skin. Conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, and rosacea are also inflammatory symptoms. While aging, itself, initiates an inflammatory response, exposure to toxic chemicals, sunburns, stress, and denatured foods all add fuel to the fire of inflammation.

On the record, many skin and personal care products contain many of the 10,500 toxic chemical ingredients that have been known to cause inflammation, free radical damage and aging to the skin.1 Becoming an educated consumer and choosing only the purest products is vital in the unregulated, Wild West world of skincare.

The other major aging villain is dehydration. One of the main characteristics of youthful skin is its ability to naturally retain cellular hydration. As we age, the ability to hold moisture steadily declines.

Cellular dehydration is exacerbated by lack of adequate water intake, chronic stress and aging. The most common indications of dehydration include dryness, flakiness, roughness, irritation, and cracking. These symptoms all add up to the look of prematurely aged skin.

There is an important piece of the hydration story called hyaluronic acid (HA). It is a naturally occurring molecule found in cells throughout our body. However, the greatest concentration of HA is found in skin tissue. Almost 50 percent of the body’s HA is found here. HA occurs in both the deep underlying dermal areas as well as the visible epidermal top layers. Youthful skin is smooth and elastic from the abundant amounts of HA plumping up our skin cells.

As we age, the amount of hyaluronic acid produced by our skin cells begins to decline and cell turnover can become sluggish—this is when those dreaded lines, wrinkles and rough texture tend to make their debut.

So, what is the best solution to combat the two villains of skin aging: inflammation and diminishing levels of hyaluronic acid?

The Two Pieces of the Skin Rejuvenation Puzzle

In order to stop the destructive process of inflammation, a powerful, yet safe, anti-inflammatory solution is needed. Enter, a patented silver molecule called SilverSol®, one of the most effective solutions to safely repair as well as protect the skin from the damaging effects of inflammation. Through a new manufacturing technology, patented under multiple patents, this advanced Nano-silver solution, is the new generation of colloidal silver. It is recognized as the standard by which all other silver products are now measured.

The patented SilverSol® technology from American Biotech Labs is a unique and highly effective form of silver. Throughout the ages and in cultures around the world, silver has been renowned for its anti-microbial effects. Even the famous Greek healer Hippocrates praised silver for its tissue repair and wound healing abilities. Thanks to advanced 21st-century technology, SilverBiotics by American Biotech Labs, is the most powerful as well as the safest safe form of silver ever created.

Why is SilverSol® so important for youthful skin? Clinical studies proved that SilverSol® successfully killed all known forms of bacteria, even MRSA, within minutes.2,3 The same impressive results were achieved with viruses, yeast, and mold.

But SilverSol® has other important skin benefits besides preventing and healing infections. In addition, it accelerates wound healing, calms inflammation, reduces scarring and promotes stem cell release and activation.4

Also, because SilverSol® is so effective against the growth of pathogens, it takes on another important role in skin care products. It is an effective and safe preservative to maintain the purity of a skincare formula.5

The addition of the patented SilverSol® technology in an anti-aging facial serum ensures ultimate protection and healing for your face. It offers a unique barrier against microbial infections as well as environmental assaults. At the same time, it gently promotes natural healing of the skin i.e., reducing all signs of inflammation, redness, blemishes and the appearance of scars. The second important piece of the rejuvenation puzzle is Hyaluronic Acid (HA) serum for plumping up dehydrated cells.

As we age, the cells ability to hold moisture drops significantly. That translates into a loss of elasticity and glowing complexion. HA is phenomenal at penetrating the skin's upper layers where it affects tissue repair and protection while boosting elasticity and hydration. Another important feature of HA is its ability to transport nutrients from the blood directly to skin cells. HA has one more important feature, it protects the skin from the free radical damage caused by the sun's UV rays.6,7,8

Hyaluronic Acid is a real superstar when it comes to rejuvenation. Because it has the unique ability to attract and retain more than 1000 times its weight in water, researchers have seen a significant increase in skin smoothness and wrinkle reduction.

Hyaluronic Acid is essential for youthful skin because it:

Curbs premature wrinkling

Keeps collagen synthesis up

Increases skin hydration

Locks in moisture

Boosts skin elasticity

Enhances collagen production

Nourishes skin cell growth

Promotes firm skin tone

Antioxidant protection

The New SilverBiotics Anti-Aging Facial Serum for Re-Vitalizing Aging Skin

A truly effective skin rejuvenating product needs to protect against the two most age ravaging villains, inflammation, and dehydration.

In the search for a truly effective anti-aging solution, American Biotech Labs formulated the ultimate in skin rejuvenation, called the SilverBiotics Anti-Aging Facial Serum. They combined their patented SilverSol® technology with a super powerful hyaluronic acid combination incorporating two different molecular weights.

This special combination of the two molecular weights ensures that HA is able to reach the deepest layers of the skin while providing hours of intense cellular hydration and softness. The result is a truly rejuvenated you - diminished wrinkles and fine lines, well-hydrated skin, greater skin firmness and reduced skin discoloration.

In addition to a daily regimen, always use the Anti-Aging Facial Serum after any skincare treatment such as laser procedures, chemical peels, waxing, micro needling, or plucking procedures to ensure rapid skin repair and healing.

One of the truly unique features of SilverSol® technology is its proven ability to stimulate stem cell activation. That translates into faster healing and regeneration for more youthful skin.

When choosing a good skincare product, be sure to look for one that contains all natural, non-toxic ingredients. That's why SilverBiotics Anti-Aging Facial Serum is your best choice. It is formulated without parabens, biphenyl A, phthalates, sulfates, alcohol, harsh preservatives or synthetic colors, which are commonly found in so many other skincare products.

The SilverBiotics Anti-Aging Facial Serum is 100 percent pure. It is formulated with only SilverSol® liquid, Hyaluronic Acid, and Organic Vegetable Glycerin.

How to Get the Best Results

For achieving the best results, it is recommended to apply SilverBiotics Anti-Aging Facial Serum twice a day - morning and night. It rapidly absorbs into the skin with a light texture for deep penetrating hydration. It is so gentle that it is safe for all skin types, even the most sensitive skin.

Why Are Women Raving about SilverBiotics Anti-Aging Facial Serum?

This serum is truly remarkable in its ability to deliver on its promises. The many women who have been using this product have been thrilled with the results. Here are two real-life testimonials.

Denise Willoughby from Langley, BC, Canada shares her experience.

"For the past 15 years my husband Dr. Andrew Willoughby has been utilizing the American Biotech Labs' SilverSol® products to achieve remarkable wound healing results on his dental patients, so I am intimately familiar with these products given that I am one of those patients who has benefited.

Recently I was asked to evaluate the new Anti-Aging Facial Serum. Compared to other HA products I have tried this product is superior. By using it morning and night on my face I was able to noticeably plump my skin and remove fine lines.

This super hydrating new Anti-Aging Facial Serum has made my skin noticeably more supple and healthy looking. I would highly recommend this product to any person as part of their daily skin care regimen - it's a fantastic product. I hope I can keep evaluating it for years to come!"

Although Rachel Armel, RN, has only been using the Anti-Aging Facial Serum for a short time, she sent in this testimonial.

"I've only been using the facial serum for about a week and could not be more pleased with the results. I noticed my skin became so much better moisturized and the lines and wrinkles so much less noticeable. I never expected to see results this quickly so I can only imagine how I will look in a few months!

I have tried so many anti-wrinkle/anti-aging products in the last few years and have found them disappointing and over-hyped but this product truly delivers. It's the real deal. LOVE IT!"

An Invitation to More Radiant, Youthful Skin

Turning back the aging process is no longer just wishful thinking. A more youthful appearance is possible for all of us. Nourishing our skin with an organic diet, adequate water intake, plenty of rejuvenating sleep, regular exercise and daily de-stressing strategies are the foundation for healthy skin. And thanks to the innovative SilverBiotics Anti-Aging Facial Serum, it is now possible to heal, repair, rehydrate, and regenerate the skin at the deepest levels at any age.

No matter what your age, Coco Chanel would be happy to know that with SilverBiotics Anti-Aging Facial Serum we can all merit beautiful, radiant skin.

