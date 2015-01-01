In August 1928, Scottish scientist Alexander Fleming made a discovery that would change the course of medicine for the better and the worse. Upon entering his lab, he observed a curious thing occurring in a lone petri dish. At the edge of the dish was a colony of mold, and around it, an area that was totally free of any sign of the common staphylococcus bacteria, which was proliferating everywhere else.

The cultured mold, Penicillium notatum, would be become known as penicillin. It was officially made available as a miracle treatment in 1941. The promise of penicillin heralded in the age of antibiotics and the successful treatment of potentially life-threatening infections.

The prescribing of antibiotics was rapidly embraced with great enthusiasm by the medical profession. Antibiotics became the mainstay in a doctor’s arsenal. However, they were commonly prescribed even when not appropriate. With such widespread and indiscriminate use of antibiotics, it wasn’t very long before antibiotic- resistant strains began to appear.

As early as 1945, when awarded the Nobel Prize, Fleming warned, “It is not difficult to make microbes resistant to penicillin in the laboratory by exposing them to concentrations not sufficient to kill them and the same thing has occasionally happened in the body.”

How prophetic were those early warnings!

The Rise Of MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus)

The bacteria, Staphylococcus aureus also known as Staph, was a common bacteria usually residing harmlessly in the noses and on the skin of 30 percent of the population. S. aureus would cause infectious conditions ranging from skin infections, abscesses and boils to potentially life-threatening systemic infections.

The more antibiotics were incorporated into medicine’s arsenal against infection, the more rapidly the bacteria would develop resistance. To overcome resistant strains, even more varieties of antibiotics had to be developed. But S.aureus would quickly out maneuver each new version of the drug. One such powerful antibiotic was called methicillin. But within just one year, strains of MRSA (Methicillinresistant Staphylococcus aureus) began spreading in hospital wards around the world. It was apparent that MRSA was immune to all but a very few of the most potent antibiotic treatments.

Recognized as the cause of a serious pandemic facing the world today. It is estimated that as many as 52 million people worldwide could be carrying MRSA. Scientists report that antibiotic resistance to S. aureus has gone global. It has been reported in Europe, North and South America, North Africa, the Middle East, East Asia and the South Pacific.

Antibiotic-resistant pathogens, such as MRSA, have now become impervious to all but a mere handful of antibiotics. The current treatments for MRSA include Vancomycin and Teicoplanin. Since these drugs are poorly absorbed orally, they must be administered intravenously. Vancomycin is not only toxic to the kidneys but also very expensive with a course of treatment costing about $1800. What is even more worrying, Vancomycin-resistant strains of bacteria known as VRE (Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococcus) have already been discovered.

Following The MRSA Trail

Initially, MRSA was considered a hospital-acquired infection occurring almost entirely in hospitals amongst patients already immune-compromised. But then a more virulent strain was discovered in the general population, affecting seemingly healthy people. MRSA in the community is very different from the MRSA found in hospitals. It seems to have developed quite separately, and has several unique qualities—most notably that it causes infections in previously healthy individuals who don’t have the risk factors found in hospitalized patients.

MRSA is now found throughout the community. People have been diagnosed with MRSA in the military, in school dorms, in prison and in sports, especially contact sports. Poor hygiene, unsanitary conditions, bodily contact and contaminated locker rooms are ways that MRSA is transmitted. It is believed that MRSA is present in the nose and skin of about one-third of the general population.

In an alarming CDC-led report, researchers found that MRSA is making its biggest gains among children. Not only did the study document a 10 percent-a-year rise in MRSA in kids from 2005–2010, it also found the proportion of those cases involving community-associated MRSA jumped 55 percent.

Recent studies have shown a significant rise in the number of youngsters who are carriers of MRSA. A 2010 study published in Pediatrics found that the number of children hospitalized for MRSA infections increased from two in 1,000 admissions in 1999 to 21 in 1,000 admissions by 2008. The cause appears to be the never-ending and growing use of antibiotics in people and animals. The more antibiotics are liberally used, the more antibiotic-resistant organisms such as MRSA are sure to follow.

The statistics are revealing a worrying trend. The number of people infected with MRSA is estimated to be 880,000, with 460,000 people hospitalized with a MRSA diagnosis. It is estimated that 20,000 to 40,000 deaths are attributed to MRSA every year.

With MRSA on the rise and so few effective antibiotic options left, health officials are understandably very concerned. In the past antibiotics were believed to be the solution to serious infections such as MRSA. Now they are recognized as the cause. We can no longer rely on antibiotics as the solution for dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria and other serious pathogens. The solution for the MRSA epidemic must be found elsewhere.

Silver—An Ancient Medicine And A Modern Savior

How were infections treated before the advent of antibiotics? Dating back thousands of years, there was one healing approach that had been extensively and successfully used by the Egyptian, Greek, Roman, Phoenician, Macedonian and Chinese civilizations. This powerful healing medicine was silver.

Hippocrates, the “father of medicine,” wrote in his medical texts that silver had beneficial healing and anti-disease properties. He praised silver for its tissue repair and wound healing abilities. Ancient peoples also learned that silver bestowed powerful anti-microbial effects, as well. For centuries silver’s powerful healing properties for both external and internal medical conditions was widely known. It is irrefutable that it was one of the most effective, yet totally safe, antibiotics known to man.

In 1914 the medical journal, Lancet reported phenomenal results from using silver, stating it was absolutely harmless, non-toxic to humans, and highly germicidal. In fact, colloidal silver has proven itself useful against all species of fungi, parasites, bacteria, protozoa, and certain viruses.

The knowledge of silver’s profound healing attributes continued into more modern times. The use of silver in its colloidal form, a liquid suspension of microscopic particles of silver, was the principal antibiotic treatment prescribed by thousands of American medical doctors prior to 1938.

With the advent of antibiotics, the popularity of silver rapidly declined and totally lost favor in modern medicine.

However, with the emergence of life-threatening antibiotic-resistant strains such a MRSA, silver is once again coming to the rescue. It is nature’s true antibiotic, eliminating bacterial infections but without the devastating effect of causing resistant pathogens. What is even more phenomenal, silver can also kill virtually all forms of viruses, fungi and molds safely without any side effects.

SilverSol Technology®—The Most Powerful Knock-out Punch For MRSA

Thanks to an advanced 21st century technology, a new powerful form of silver has been developed as an alternative to topical antibiotics for preventing MRSA and other infections This new technology is called SilverSol Technology® developed by American Biotech Labs. The term “sol” is a chemical designation of a pure mineral permanently suspended is water where the mineral’s charge is transferred to the entire body of water.

All other silver products work by chemical action, requiring direct contact with microbes to have any positive effect. SilverSol Technology® utilizes a catalytic action as well, not just a chemical action. The catalytic conversion allows the SilverSol® particles to first destroy pathogens, and then to instantaneously recharge and “kill” again and again—like a rapid-fire machine gun.

The result is that SilverSol® is an incredibly powerful, yet totally safe and non-toxic form of silver, destroying thousands of times more pathogens than a simple colloid or ionic silver. This explains why other silver solutions and suspensions contain up to 300,000 ppm (parts per million) of silver, but SilverSol® works just as effectively, if not more so, at only 10 to 24 ppm.

SilverSol® is available as a topical OTC wound dressing gel sold under different names in different markets. ASAP OTC™, which is the first of the SilverSol® OTC gels, is the preferred wound management product of doctors and moms alike. In the sports channels, you will find it known as Armor Gel™, which was designed specifically for athletes and everything their lifestyle entails. American Biotech Labs also developed a version specifically for animals called ASAP Pet Shield® which is used confidently by vets and owners to help protect our furry family members.

First, when applied on a wound, these OTC gels quickly and efficiently reduce the levels of pathogenic bacteria they come in contact with in just minutes, including the deadly MRSA. They then form an invisible barrier over the wound that prevents further infection. They accomplish all of this while leaving beneficial bacteria unscathed. These topical gels also wield the same powerful anti-pathogenic ability with molds and fungi, such as Candida albicans. The good news is that safety studies have shown they do not interact negatively with pharmaceuticals; in fact, they have been found to work synergistically with some medications.

Unbelievable Efficacy

These OTC gels are so effective that they have recently been cleared by the FDA and been evaluated in standard tests that show they can successfully reduce the levels of common microorganisms including: S. aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, E. coli, MRSA and VRE (Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococcus) as well as fungi such as Candida albicans and Aspergillus niger. The FDA has given these gels their clearance “for use in the management of 1st and 2nd degree burns, Minor Cuts, Lacerations, Abrasions, and Skin Irritations.”

The ASAP OTC™, Armor Gel™, and ASAP Pet Shield® provide a safe, microbe-reducing barrier for wounds that protects them from infection. This allows the body to repair itself unimpeded, which could result in faster healing. They do this while offering more broad-spectrum anti-microbial benefits than the traditional topical prescription antibiotics and antifungal preparations without creating more resistant bacteria strains! These OTC gels utilize ABL’s innovative SilverSol Technology®, which has garnered multiple patents in the U.S. and dozens of countries throughout the world, including a broad-use patent that provides the company with exclusive rights to use its silver-based products to combat many of the world’s most destructive pathogens.

American Biotech Labs is always moving forward with new and innovative ways to utilize the safe and potent benefits of SilverSol Technology®. They are in the final stages of developing a new antimicrobial skin and wound wash that will revolutionize the hygiene and health care industries. The epidemic of powerful antibiotic-resistant pathogens such as MRSA was created by the ignorant and arrogant use of antibiotics. The hope that antibiotics would be the “Magic Bullet” has now been acknowledged as a major medical mistake. Fortunately there is a solution. The proven efficacy of ASAP OTC™, Armor Gel™, and ASAP Pet Shield® offer the certainty of a powerful, affordable and safe protection against pathogens. Once again, Nature combined with modern science has provided all the answers for our health and wellbeing.