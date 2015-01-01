Many skin disorders and premature aging are the outward manifestation of a body attempting to reduce its overall internal toxic burden as a result of accumulated by-products from multiple sources. What most people forget is that our skin is the largest organ of absorption and elimination—what goes on the skin goes into the body, as well as what's inside manifests outside.

Autointoxication—The Road to Beautiful Skin is Paved with Good Intestines!

Since we now know scientifically that over 70 percent of our immune system is based in our gut, if intestinal health is compromised so is our skin. Our intestinal tract, specifically the large intestine (colon), is our personal "toxic waste chemical processing" receptacle—consisting of two main pipelines (pathways) through which toxins flow. Those toxic substances, manufactured within the colon, affect the entire body when they are transported from the colon into the liver via the hepatic portal vein. And, if they "leak" out of a damaged intestinal wall create a condition known as leaky gut syndrome—when proteins and toxins begin to leach out of the intestinal lining into the bloodstream. It is remarkable that this five-foot long cavity, with its toxic contents, can be so close to the bloodstream without causing even more trouble—the intestinal wall is no thicker than that of your eyelid.

In order to better understand these processes, we need to consider overall blood circulation as it circulates through the body via two kinds of blood vessels:

The Arteries —carry fresh oxygenated blood (red blood) from the heart, supplying all organs and tissues.

The Veins—carry waste materials away from organs and tissues.

Even in seemingly healthy individuals, thousands of substances originating from their colon can, and do, escape across the colon's mucosal borders. The liver, however, the largest organ inside the body, is designed to be the processing plant to neutralize those toxic substances. When the liver is overburdened, from the colon "dumping" substances quicker than its ability to neutralize them, disease and disorders manifest, including those of the skin and premature aging.

To further understand the intimate connection of your skin to your intestinal health, I present you with the following analogy:

The colon and liver are analogous to the oil pan and oil filter in an automobile engine. As in auto maintenance, we must ensure that the filter is clean at all times in order to preserve the life of the motor. To purge the liver, or clean and lubricate the skin, while allowing the colon to continue to pollute the bloodstream is like replacing the oil filter and not changing the oil. The colon is currently the main source of pollution in our bodily systems—not the function nature intended. If intestinal putrefaction is excessive, or if the liver cells have been challenged or fail to function, toxic by-products enter general circulation and produce the condition known as "self-poisoning" or "autointoxication." Since blood circulation is constant, the liver does its best to detoxify (neutralize) anything coming into it from the colon. When the liver is overworked because the colon is abnormally congested, it is challenged beyond its capacity, the bloodstream is polluted, internal infections and disorders are created, and the result is a skin that becomes the outward manifestations of the internal toxic burden.

Symptoms of Autointoxication Include:

Most skin disorders including, acne, rosacea, psoriasis, hives, eczema, and premature aging;

Multiple allergic response syndromes (MARS©)—sensitivity to most environmental exposures and ingested substances (paint, fragrances, cleaning and personal care products, floor coverings, upholstered furnishings, food, petrochemicals, anesthesia, medications, etc.;)

Liver disorders—brown skin patches, red blood "dots," multiple allergies and sensitivities;

Migraine headaches;

Sleep disorders;

Fibromyalgia/chronic fatigue;

Immune system disorders—lupus, arthritis, scleroderma, etc.;

Brain-fog—inability to connect thoughts or concentrate;

Intestinal disorders—leaky gut, irritable bowel, Crohn's disease, colitis, etc.;

Inflammatory disorders—fibromyalgia, gout, lupus, scleroderma, arthritis, etc.

Foundation of Health—Inside-Out...

Toxins are everywhere in our bodies. The best place to begin reducing our body's overall toxic burden is to cleanse our colon—if the colon is full of colonic plaque, our immune responses are stagnated.

Everything you consume or absorb winds up in your colon—what your body doesn't or can't use remains as waste by-products and toxins. In industrialized societies, individuals can have as much as 10-20+ pounds of putrefied waste trapped in their colon, and as pointedly stated by the late Dr. Bernard Jensen, "Death begins in the colon."

The Importance of Accelerated Transit Time...

When toxins overwhelm your large intestine, it protects itself by producing extra mucous. This gunk sticks to the sludge produced by a low fiber diet creating a build-up that narrows the colon and provides a perfect sticky breeding ground for health-depleting microorganisms—making your colon work less efficiently, and slowing down the time it takes to rid itself of fecal matter (bowel transit time). Bowel transit time is a key to colon health and overall health. It indicates the amount of time between ingesting food and when the remains are eliminated.

A healthy bowel transit time (8-14 hours) reduces toxin absorption, bloating, gas, indigestion, parasite infection, and the chances of disease development in the colon that respectively compromises other immune functions especially the liver and the lymphatics.

The Good News...

There are steps you can take to put your colon health and your skin back in balance—steps to help maintain healthy bowel function, begin feeling better, achieve overall wellness, and gracefully age without looking or feeling old.

One of the best ways to achieve wellness is with an all-natural colon fiber cleanse and, when available, colon irrigation via Colonics (Colon Hydrotherapy) or Coffee Dialysis Enemas. Colonics should be performed by a certified therapist who has met the requirements of The National Board for Colon Hydro therapy (NBCHT). These qualified professionals use only FDA approved Class II equipment with all disposable tubing and speculums and meet criteria set forth by the International Association of Colon Hydrotherapy (I-ACT). A Class II device requires a physician, or state defined individual, to purchase the equipment. Coffee Dialysis can be performed either by one of the certified professionals or at home with specific protocols followed to achieve best results as those outlined in the book Coffee Dialysis—The Supreme Detoxification (available at www.coffeedialysis.com). Consume a fresh vegetable/ fruit smoothie daily—at least 16 ounces for detoxification purposes, and a minimum of eight ounces for daily health. This can include any greens you like and tolerate well such as kale, spinach, mixed salad greens, broccoli, celery, cabbage, cucumber, etc. If you'd like to add fruit be careful not to add much or add those not comprised of high sugar content—the best are apples, pears, or a handful of berries. I use a milk alternative each day in my green drink like hemp, hazelnut, flax, almond, or coconut milks. If you have a sweet tooth like I do, add some Stevia so you're not defeating the detoxification benefits by adding any form of sugar, which not only sabotages your immune system but also feeds yeast (Candida). Be sure your smoothie is blended to include all the fiber, not extracting it. Use an all-natural vegetable fiber like ColonSweep©—strong enough to remove colonic plaque at higher amounts (5-6 tablets daily) and gentle enough to use for daily maintenance (3-4 tablets daily) and containing NO ingredients known to be habit-forming. A deep cleanse should be performed for a minimum of 90 days for maximum results and then find a maintenance level that's comfortable and still keeping elimination flowing daily. If your bowels are already sluggish, as in most cases of skin and inflammatory disorders, consider adding an all natural herbal stool softener like EliminAid© that is gentle and also does not contain any ingredients known to be habit-forming. You can take it along with the fiber product to facilitate more complete evacuation of bowel matter. Omega 3, 6, 9 complex—at higher doses it aids in reducing inflammation as well as promoting overall wellness. For acute inflammation and skin conditions, I use a total of 8,000 mgs daily in divided doses and have seen the giant benefits it provides. If you are not sufficiently hydrating DAILY, nothing will work. The body needs plenty of pure water to facilitate detoxification processes. Drink half your body weight in ounces (if you weigh 160 lbs. you would need a minimum of 80 oz. daily). If you consume caffeine, remember that for every eight oz. of caffeinated beverage consumed it "sucks" 16 oz. of water out of the body to process it. Have that java in the morning but add to your daily water consumption.

The Way I See It...

You can't expect to have a clear, radiant complexion while maintaining a toxic intestinal ecology—we're not built that way. I don't know about you but I intend to continue practicing what I teach and I'm proud to be 66 years young while aging without looking or feeling it, Naturally