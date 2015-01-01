For people who have used the early warning diagnostic tools from “Is Alzheimer’s Preventable” and show none of the typical symptoms of Alzheimer’s, or some beginning symptoms, the following modified nutritional program will likely be sufficient to slow symptom progression and perhaps delay symptoms indefinitely. Here are the basic elements of this modified program, which may be easier to implement and less expensive, compared to the original comprehensive program.

1. The first step is to follow the Mediterranean Diet with emphasis on vegetables being about 40 percent of caloric intake. (8–10 helpings per day.)

2. Eat as many detoxifying foods as possible, such as cabbage, celery, curry, asparagus, garlic, spinach, kelp, spirulina, wheat grass, silica water (Fiji or Volvic) and green tea.

3. Use exercise, sauna or steam bath to remove toxins.

4. Use meditation, yoga, music, deep breathing or tai chi to reduce stress.

5. Chew your food very thoroughly and eat in a peaceful place with family and/or friends.

6. Drink a green powdered drink every day; one with a high ORAC value such as Greens First.

7. Use the following nutritional supplements from a quality company such as Source Naturals, Metagenics, Life Extension or MyGreenVillage.

Take a multiple vitamin and mineral supplement.

Use probiotics in the morning about 15 minutes prior to breakfast. Take with an organic yogurt.

Take a digestive enzyme with each cooked meal or with every meal if you have digestive issues.

Take a vitamin B complex (100 strength) preferably with the dinner meal. Helps make neurotransmitters.

Take a sublingual vitamin B 12 1000 mcg, preferably in the morning. Alzheimer's protection.

Take vitamin D3 in gel form throughout the day. From 1000 IU to 10,000 IU depending on blood levels, which should be maintained at 50-90 ng/ml. Antioxidant and genetic protection.

Take vitamin C in Ester or Liposomal form at 1500-3000 mg/day. Take in split doses with each meal for antioxidant protection.

Take omega 3 oils at 2000-4000 mg ( DHA and EPA). Take in split doses with each meal.

Take curcumin at 750-2000 mg/day. Take in split doses for amounts over 750 mg. Anti-inflammation.

Take Co-enzymes Q 10 at 300-1200 mg/day, depending on energy levels and other conditions such as heart, kidney or liver issues, which need more Co Q10. Energy and DNA protection.

Take astaxanthin at 4 mg/day in the morning for antioxidant protection.

Take magnesium glycinate at 400 mg in the morning. Helps with insulin and glucose absorption.

Take coconut oil or MCT powder at 3-20 grams/day. Easier to take with green drink in a shake.

Known to help with Alzheimer's.

Take Lithium orotate at 5-20 mg/day as directed by your primary care physician. Prevents damage to the brain from toxins and grows new brain cells to prevent brain shrinkage.

Take phosphatidylserine at 200-500 mg to improve communication between neurons.

8. Dosage depends on your doctor's recommendations and the use of tests such as the IGG test for food sensitivities and the Spectro Cell Test for nutritional supplement needs and sensitivities.

This nutritional protocol is based on the program, Is Alzheimer's Preventable? by Healthy at Work, November 2017, as well as a clinical trial by Dr. Dale Bredesen reported in AGING, September 2014, Vol.6 No.9.