Foreword
It is a distinct privilege to introduce “PS (PhosphatidylSerine), Nature’s Brain Booster,” the first in a series of Total Health Management publications.
As publisher of totalhealth magazine I have had the opportunity to work closely over the past ten years with Dr. Parris Kidd and Mr. Peter Rohde on their journey to create an awareness of the scientifically proven properties of this amazing nutritional ingredient, and in educating healthcare professionals, the health food industry, and consumer markets. Mr. Rohde developed consumer awareness of PS through educational marketing. He generously sponsored research to verify its clinical benefits.
As an individual I have experienced the benefits of PS nearly every day for ten years, as well as observed its impact on the lives of family and friends, and even on an eleven year old pet who was brought back from severe dementia to reconnect with our family for the last two years of his life.
I am confident you will find the following information concerning the research-proven health benefits of PhosphatidylSerine (PS) a valuable, even critical, asset to maximizing your own mental acuity and prolonging the onset of or even reversing mental decline, as well as an excellent tool in dealing with physical, mental, emotional, and job-related stress. Also, PS is safe, non-addictive, and without debilitating, life threatening side effects.
Author Dr. Parris Kidd is recognized as the leading expert on the benefits of PS. He is internationally recognized as a researcher and scientist, and is widely sought after as a speaker and educator by both the health food industry and healthcare practitioner audiences.
For the past ten years, Dr. Kidd has been an associate editor and science advisor to totalhealth magazine. He has been our mentor, sounding board, and good friend. Over that period Dr. Kidd has contributed more than forty major articles covering a number of subjects critical to establishing and maintaining a healthy mind and body, as well as educating us to the benefits of nutritional supplementation and a total health management approach to potentiating our immune system and as therapy and co-therapy in combating disease.
In May of 1997 Dr. Kidd introduced the readers of totalhealth magazine to PS. His article generated an unprecedented response from our audience and initiated my continuing love affair with this magnificent dietary supplement, which I have taken nearly every day for the past ten years. The article also stressed the imperative of a total health management program to prolonging the onset of dementia, slowing its progression, and even reversing its severity. In October 2000 Dr. Kidd again reported on the overwhelming success of a study which incorporated PS and a total health management program as a safe and effective alternative to Ritalin with children experiencing ADHD, Attention Deficit Hperactivity Disorder.
Today, 57 years after the PS molecule was first isolated for chemical experimentation, hundreds of studies have been conducted on its pertinent benefits to our health. Of these, at least 21 have been double blind clinical trials with a consensus from the trials indicating PS benefits practically all of the brain’s higher functions.
For the past eighteen years Dr. Kidd and Mr. Rohde have been instrumental in supervising and participating in the science necessary to identify and corroborate the health benefits of PS and other vital lipids, as well as to ensure the quality of the raw materials to be marketed for human consumption.
In 1994 PS was introduced to the American consumer. Today PS can be found on retail shelves nationwide and is widely recognized for its proven ability to help maintain and improve cognitive function in mature and aging adults, to help relieve stress and fatigue and elevate mood, as therapy for Attention Deficit Disorder in children, and for Alzheimer’s disease.
There is no question PS should be lauded for its benefits to the human condition alone. However, I submit one more thought for your consideration. In his introduction beginning on page xi, Dr. Dharma Singh Khalsa relates that the incidence of Alzheimer’s in our population will catapult from the current figure of 4.5 million individuals to over 16 million by 2015–2020. He also informs us that if we can delay the occurrence of symptoms for only five years, current thinking tells us, then we can reduce the incidence of Alzheimer’s by 50 percent.
By current estimates this means a savings of one trillion dollars a year would be achieved.
Can PS alone do the job? Not necessarily. Can it play a major role? You bet.
Thank you for your interest in this publication. We are currently in the process of producing the second Total Health Management publication on GPC (GlyceroPhosphoCholine) which will be available in 2006.
In Good Health,
Lyle Hurd