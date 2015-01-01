High Blood Pressure Is Often Called "The Silent Killer" due to the fact that so many people don’t realize they have high blood pressure before it is too late. Here are some basic facts to consider.

Systolic (the higher number) measures blood being pushed from the heart.

Diastolic (the lower number) measures pressure at rest when the heart is starting to refill.

Excellent blood pressure is 115 over 75, not 120 over 80, which is often recommended.

Pre-hypertension is 120–139 over 80–89. Hypertension is 140 over 90 or higher. Hypotension is anything under 110 over 70 or lower.

The most common causes are:

Genetic factors

Ethnic background

Low level of physical activity

Excess salt intake

Obesity

Build up of plaque

Excess alcohol

Smoking

Poor nutrition

Persistently high blood pressure can lead to kidney disease, dementia, heart disease, stroke, arterial disease and vision problems. Conventional medicine uses medications for high blood pressure such as Diuretics, Beta Blockers, ACE Inhibitors, Calcium Channel Blockers or Aldosterone Blockers. These medications are often effective but can also cause many side effects such as heart muscle dysfunction, asthma, low heart rate, irregular heartbeat, dry mouth, kidney dysfunction, swelling of ankles and rapid heartbeat. These negative side effects can often be avoided by following a more natural approach based on excellent scientific evidence.

Vegetables

Omega oils

Fruits

Poultry and fish

Nuts and seeds

Whole grains (not wheat)

Foods to avoid

Saturated fat

Salt

Processed food

Sugar

Alcohol

Fried foods

Nutritional supplements to include:

Garlic

Fish oil

Magnesium

Vitamin E

Vitamin D3

Arginine

Taurine

L-carnitine

Vitamins C

Fish peptides

Co-enzymes

Q10

Lecithin

Managing stress—Stress can increase blood pressure. Avoid stress, if possible, and use meditation, yoga, deep breathing, sunshine exposure or tai chi to help bring your blood pressure down.

Exercise is important—Getting enough exercise is vital to maintaining good blood pressure. Try to get about 45–60 minutes a day of aerobic and strength exercise as well as some stretching and flexibility movements. Concentrate on the core as much as possible (the stomach and back).

Final suggestions—If prescription medication is necessary there is one type that is preferred over the others and it is Telemisartin. This medication has very few side effects as well as several benefits such as improved arterial support and increased energy production. When diet, supplements, stress management and exercise are working for you it may be possible to substitute Telemisartin with a natural product called Pept ACE made from fish peptides.