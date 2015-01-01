There has been a lot of publicity about the need for everyone to get a flu shot for protection from swine flu and seasonal flu. However, there are mixed reports surfacing on the efficacy of the existing vaccines.

"There is no evidence that any flu vaccine, thus far developed, is effective in preventing or mitigating an attack of influenza". Dr. J. Anthony Morris, former Chief Vaccine Officer, FDA.

In the October 2008 issue of the Archive of Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine it was reported that vaccinating young people against the flu had no impact on flu related hospitalization.

A large-scale systematic review of 51 studies published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews found no evidence that the flu vaccine is any more effective than placebo for children. The study involved 260,000 children.

On the other hand, there very good evidence to support the use of a variety of natural strategies to deal with any flu. Some of these strategies include:

Avoid sugar, which lowers the immune systems strength.

Get plenty of sleep, which helps the body to regenerate and balance itself.

Avoid stress, which also lowers the strength of the immune system.

Wash your hands and use sanitizer cleansers, if washing is not possible.

Eat whole foods, no processed foods, especially plenty of vegetables.

Certain supplements have been shown to have a good impact on preventing the flu and lessening the symptoms. These include Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc, Vitamin A, L-lysine, Garlic, Echinacea, Olive leaf extract and Elderberry.

The regimen used by the Bens family, and anyone who asks for help, includes:

Vitamin D- 2,000-4.000 iu/day – Extremely effective at flu prevention. ACF Prevention-Immune Support from Buried Treasure. Potent anti-flu formula. Oregacillin from Physicians Strength. Clinically tested anti-viral formula. Oscillococcinum- Strong Homeopathic symptom relief. Olive Leaf Complex- Made by Barlean’s for bacterial and viral conditions. Vitamin C- If your condition moves into your lungs Dr. Andrew Saul recommends taking 2000 mg of vitamin C every 6 minutes until you get relief. Dr. Saul resolved his viral pneumonia in 3 hours with this approach.

These natural flu prevention and treatment strategies have good scientific evidence as well as support from doctors in actual practice. They are not only effective; they have no side effects. Most of the flu vaccines not only have little scientific evidence, they also have numerous possible negative reactions including increased risk of asthma, autism, and neurological damage. The sooner you start the above treatment the better your results will be.

A strong immune system appears to be the best way to combat any flu.