Pearl powder was the Chinese imperial family's dental care product for thousands of years. Chinese emperors, empresses, and royalty took pearl powder internally and externally brushed their teeth with it for stronger and whiter teeth.

It is recorded history that Egyptian queen Cleopatra took pearl powder internally for beauty.

In Mayan ruins, archaeologists discovered human teeth that were more than 1,000 years old, which had pearl fillings in the cavities. To their amazement, the pearl filling had grown and fused together with the teeth to form a seamless, cavity-free tooth structure!

In 1990, Lopez E and group of French scientists at The Physiology Research Lab at The National Natural History Museum in Paris decided to investigate pearl fillings as compared with empty cavities and with cavities patched with the normal acrylic polymer filling used by dentists called PMMA.

They found the pearl tooth filling induced the formation of new layers of bone and made existing teeth stronger. There was no new bone formation in the empty cavities or in those filled with PMMA. But they were astonished to find that PMMA actually causes necrosis - or cell death - of the surrounding bone cells. It also changes bone architecture and causes a significant reduction in bone formation and mineralization. They make existing teeth weaker. Astonishingly, the tooth-filling material used by dentists today is put to shame in comparison to the pearl tooth fillings the Mayans used over two millennia ago!

The significance of the above study is beyond just finding the best tooth-filling material imaginable. Although this alone is incredibly exciting, considering the toxic and biologically damaging tooth fillings we are offered in most conventional modern dentist offices today. A French study, and other studies like it, demonstrate that pearl is osteogenic, meaning it can stimulate new bone formation and make existing bone stronger.

Holistic dentist, Dr. Reiley, D.D.S. in California, has been recommending his patients use a pearl powder product called Pearlcium and noticed remarkable results from his patients. Their teeth became significantly whiter.

"I have never seen a product that was able to remove stains from teeth until now. This is one of the best home care products I have found in my 20 years as a dentist for patients to maintain healthy teeth and gums. Finally, I can recommend to my patients a product that is both easy to apply and of high quality. Thanks again!"

What makes pearl powder such a treasure for the beauty and health of your teeth?

Modern scientific research is revealing the mechanism by which pearl helps our teeth and gums become healthier.

Research by French scientists revealed pearl can stimulate bone builder cells, osteoblasts, to multiply. This leads to more bone cells being regenerated for filling cavities and making existing teeth stronger.

How does pearl repair the receding gum?

This has to go to pearl's ability to regenerate connective tissue. It was discovered, in another experiment by French scientists, pearl can also stimulate the repair and regeneration of the fibroblasts and enhance the fibroblasts' production of collagen and other extra-cellular matrixes.

Fibroblasts are the building blocks for connective tissues. Pearl's ability to stimulate the regeneration of fibroblasts makes it not only capable of repairing gum, but also your eye, heart, muscle, nerve, and skin, just to name a few.

Pearl is mainly composed of calcium carbonate, similar to our bone. In addition, pearl contains the whole matrix of nutrients: calcium, magnesium, zinc, potassium, many trace minerals such as iron, copper, selenium, molybdenum, chromium, and iodine. It also has polysaccharides, proteins, and amino acids. These nutrients are critical for calcium metabolism, cellular regeneration, and immune processes.

The formation of pearl is found to be dependent on a protein process that involves signal proteins. Signal proteins in pearl are a group of proteins that participate in, control and regulate calcium uptake, transportation and secretion in the process of pearl formation.

In a study published in July 2004, Dr. S. Li and his colleagues isolated part of the DNA of pearl that can reproduce a complete full-length signal protein. To their amazement, they found that the pearl signal protein DNA encodes a protein which shares high similarity with our own human calcium-binding proteins.

The research done by Dr. Li and his colleagues, as well as many other scientists, indicates the regulation of calcium uptake, transport, and secretion involved in creating pearl is similar to the regulation of calcium uptake, transport, and absorption in the human body -down to the DNA level. This means that human beings share a deep-rooted kinship, a connection at the DNA level, an evolutionary bond with pearl. Of course, this may also account for why pearl is so compatible and osteogenic for our human bones and at the same time, nutritious and healing for so much of the human body.

The date of commercialized pearl tooth-fillings still remains unknown. Because of the preciousness of pearl and the difficulty to process it, in the past, only wealthy and powerful people had access to pearl powder for better oral health.

Fortunately, we don't have to wait or spend a fortune to benefit from pearl for whiter and stronger teeth and healthier gums like ancient Chinese royalty. Thousands of people have already been enhancing their smiles with pearl powder, thanks to a product called, Pearlcium.

How to Use Pearl Powder for Healthier and More Beautiful Teeth

Simply put your toothpaste on your toothbrush like you normally do, then sprinkle pearl powder on top of your toothpaste or dip your toothpaste in the pearl powder. Put pearl powder directly inside your mouth after you brush your teeth before you got to bed and let it stay in your mouth for a while before you swallow it. This will not only help you have whiter and stronger teeth and healthier gum, it will also help you get into sleep faster and obtain more rest from your sleep. Now you can brush your way to a healthier, brighter smile. "Show me your pearly whites" takes on a whole new meaning when you use pearl powder.

