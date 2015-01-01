Key Points…



Statins deplete vitamin D and reduce the body’s ability to create active vitamin D (calcitriol)— a substance that is eventually converted to its active hormone form;

Statins reduce cholesterol — you must have cholesterol to make vitamin D;

Statins also suppress your natural coenzyme Q10 — responsible for making energy in every cell in your body, primarily produced in your liver;

99 out of 100 people do NOT need a statin drug;

Part of seeing past the drug propaganda is to understand that cholesterol is NOT the cause of heart disease. If your physician is urging you to check your total cholesterol, then you should know that this test will tell you virtually nothing about your risk of heart disease, unless it is 330 or higher.

Scientifically Speaking…

We all know how important antioxidants are to our health and longevity. We also know that diagnosed cases of type II diabetes are currently in epidemic proportions in the U.S. What do those facts have to do with this investigative report? Everything.

Coenzyme Q10, for example, is not only a powerful antioxidant it also plays a major role in maintaining healthy blood glucose levels; when you’re prescribed a statin drug, it depletes your levels of CoQ10, hence losing the benefit of blood glucose regulation. Additionally, a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition determined that raising vitamin D serum levels from 25 to 75 nmol/L can improve insulin sensitivity by a whopping 60 percent; even the diabetes drug Metformin® only reduces blood sugar by approximately 13 percent, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.

Other significant benefits of supplementation with CoQ10 is its ability to reduce cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, and cognitive decline, not to mention protecting your body from oxidative stresses.

Optimizing Cholesterol Levels, Naturally

Here’s a fact worth digesting…

75 percent of your cholesterol is produced by your liver, which is influenced by your insulin levels. That said, if you optimize insulin levels, you will automatically optimize cholesterol. It follows, then, that my primary recommendations for safely regulating your cholesterol have to do with modifying your diet and lifestyle:

Reduce, with the goal of eventually eliminating, grains and sugars in your diet and consume a good portion of your food raw (salads and especially juicing)—if you juice, I recommend you use a juicer that maintains the pulp instead of extracting it;

Make sure you get plenty of high quality omega-3 fats…

Excellent sources: flaxseeds, walnuts and wild salmon; Very good sources: sardines, halibut, scallops, cauliflower, cabbage, cloves and mustard seeds; Good sources: halibut, shrimp, cod, tuna, soybeans, tofu, kale, collard greens, Brussels sprouts.

Every cell in our body is surrounded by a cell membrane composed mainly of fatty acids. The cell membrane allows the proper amounts of necessary nutrients to enter the cell ensuring that cell waste products are quickly removed from the cell.

Studies prove that a relatively small amount of omega-3 food sources have a measurable impact on your blood levels of omega-3s. For example, two weekly servings of non-fried omega-3 containing fish are enough to boost your blood levels.

Other heart-healthy foods include olive oil*, coconut and coconut oil, organic dairy products and eggs, avocados, raw nuts and seeds, and organic grass-fed meats as appropriate for your nutritional type.

*Keep in mind that coconut oil is the ONLY oil that maintains its healthy integrity whether cold or hot, as in cooking. When olive oil is heated to cooking temperatures it becomes a toxic carcinogen. Olive and other oils are best used as ingredients in their natural states like in salad dressings or drizzled on the food after cooking.

Avoid smoking and drinking alcohol excessively.

Be sure to get plenty of good, restorative sleep.

Unlike statin drugs, which lower your cholesterol at the expense of your health, these lifestyle strategies represent a wholistic approach that will benefit your overall health—which includes a healthy cardiovascular system and cognitive functions.

The Way I See It…

In summary, if you take a statin medication and you’ve been told you have diabetes, it may be drug-induced, and it’s possible that it can be reversed over the course of time. However, you will have to eat right, exercise, and take supplements that help to lower your risk for heart disease naturally.