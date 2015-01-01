- Follow a non-toxic lifestyle. Eat wholesome, natural foods, drink good water, exercise regularly, and avoid junk foods and additives—to minimize the need to detoxify.
- If you feel toxic or congested from aches and pains, allergies and sinus congestion, sluggish digestion, or skin rashes. You might consider a detoxification program as outlined in The Detox Diet.
- If you have habits to any SNACCs—Sugar, Nicotine, Alcohol, Caffeine, or Chemicals—take a break occasionally to evaluate how you really feel. These short breaks can give you a new perspective. Is your habit an easy pleasure or is your body paying a price?
- Detoxify your body and life in a way that feels right to you, through a combination of diet changes, juice cleansing, and supplements. Challenge yourself a little, but avoid the attitude, “No pain, no gain.” The idea is to take extra good care of yourself.
- Create the time and space to detoxify successfully. You may want to do a weekend fast. You might also consider a 7–10 days Spring Cleanse. In either case, starting on Friday gives you the weekend to transition in and out of your program.
- My favorite cleanses are:
- The Master Cleanser (a lemonade diet described in my books like Staying Healthy with the Seasons).
- Fresh Vegetable Juices, and broths, with added chlorella, spirulina or other algaes.
- The Detox Diet, a very smooth and easy way to take a needed cleansing break.
- Plan to include regular exercise in your life and create a balanced schedule of activity and rest, work and play. Take the opportunity to be outside, as in walking in the trees, by the ocean or a river. In the city, watch the sky to stay connected to Nature. Do not forget to relate to flowers, birds, and other natural life forms.
- Do saunas, sweats, showers, and skin brushing to help detoxify. Drink plenty of good quality spring water or filtered water (8–10 glasses a day).
- Make sure you keep your digestive track cleansed. Have a bowel movement at least once or twice daily, using fibers, herbs, saltwater flushes, enemas, or colon hydrotherapy. These can all be helpful in experiencing healthy cleansing. This is a very personal issue but necessary for experiencing vibrant health.
- Be positive and drop at least one old habit this month. Even a change as simple as giving up wheat or dairy products, sugar or caffeine, could make a big difference in your health.
10 Simple Tips for HEALTHY Detoxification
Elson M. Haas, MD
Elson M. Haas, MD is a medical practitioner with nearly 40 years experience in patient care, always with in an interest in natural medicine. For the past 30 years, he has been instrumental in the development and practice of Integrated Medicine at the Preventive Medical Center of Marin (PMCM), which he founded in 1984 and where he is the Medical Director. Dr Haas has been perfecting a model of healthcare that integrates sophisticated Western diagnostics and Family Medicine with time-honored natural therapies from around the world.
This educating, writing doctor is also the author of many books including Staying Healthy with Nutrition: The Complete Guide to Diet and Nutritional Medicine, 21st Century Edition, The NEW Detox Diet: The Complete Guide for Lifelong Vitality with Recipes, Menus, & Detox Plans and more. His latest book is Staying Healthy with NEW Medicine which integrates Natural, Eastern, and Western Approaches for Optimal Health. Visit his website for more information on his work, books and to sign up for his newsletter.