Did you know we intake over 150 chemicals, carcinogens and toxins each day? Chemicals invade every aspect of our modern lifestyles from well-known toxins to newer compounds with unknown long-term effects. They build in our bodies and store within the soft and connective tissues, fat cells, and organs of detoxification; kidneys, liver, and lymphatic system. Did you know over 95 percent of shoppers purchase food with ingredients known to cause cancer?

Examples of toxic ingredients consumed daily by consumers:

FACT—Lead was banned in the U.S. decades ago because of its high toxicity.

CONSEQUENCES—Toxic ingredients like lead are called metabolic disruptors. They promote diseases like cancer, diabetes, heart disease, Alzheimer’s and neurological disorders. They interfere with normal, healthy, human metabolism, and in doing so, suppress the body’s ability to fight disease and heal itself— promoting chronic diseases and disorders.

These disruptors include, but are not limited to: sodium nitrite, hydrogenated oils, homogenized milk-fats, aspartame, MSG, artificial food colorings, and even innocent-sounding ingredients such as refined white sugar.

FACT—We are slowly being poisoned by one specific ingredient, deliberately added to our food supply—hydrogenated oils. The World Health Organization, unsuccessfully, tried to outlaw it decades ago.

Food manufacturers and government agencies, who are suppose to protect us, hijacked science and the public in a blatant attempt to get people to buy their high-profit products like margarine, shortening, snack crackers, and baked goods.

CONSEQUENCES—Hydrogenated oils are known to cause:

Cancer

Birth defects

Heart disease

Diabetes

ADHD, aggressive behavior, loss of memory, declined creativity, and brain cell damage

Immune system dysfunction

Impaired development of the brain of fetuses

Liver disease

Over 30,000 “known” deaths per year in the U.S.

Blood clotting—making blood stick, increasing risk of blood clots, atherosclerosis, and hypertension by damaging blood vessels

Deficiencies of healthy oils and essential fatty acids (EFAs)

Cystic fibrosis

Lower essential fatty acids in breast milk of nursing mothers

Rises in serum cholesterol

Periodontal (gum) disease and increased dental caries

Infertility

Reduced tissue oxygen levels

Dandruff and many cases of acne and other skin disorders

Additionally, it causes cell-by-cell failure within the body by destroying the porosity and flexibility of healthy cell membranes— it’s like tearing your body down from the inside-out. If these oils were fed to animals, it would be considered animal cruelty, yet they’re allowed for human consumption.

Consuming just 2 percent trans-fat calories boosts your risk of diabetes by 39 percent...is it any wonder diabetes is now epidemic proportions?

FACT—Many bodybuilding and protein powders, even at health stores, contain an array of known toxic in ingredients, such as aspartame, saccharin, fructose, artificial colors and other synthetic stabilizing and flavor-enhancing ingredients. Artificial sweeteners like aspartame should have been banned years ago.

CONSEQUENCES—Aspartame, a neurotoxin, stimulates brain neurons to death. When consumed, it breaks down into two chemical compounds within the body: formic acid and formaldehyde. Formic acid is an irritant—the same chemical produced by fire ants, it doesn’t belong in the blood. Formaldehyde is a preservative—when ingested, causes widespread nerve damage to the optic nerve, brain cells, and nerve cells that control body movement. That’s why aspartame is linked to migraine headaches (nerves in the head swell), muscle tremors (Parkinson’s), vision disturbances, muscle pain and weakness and mental confusion—it is listed as an environmental toxin by the EPA. The same avoidance applies to sucralose, saccharin and any synthetic sugar substitutes. The ONLY sweeteners I recommend are those made from natural ingredients such as Stevia™ and SweetLife™—available at health food stores. I prefer the taste of SweetLife—it’s more like sugar and approved by the American Diabetic Association. It’s made from a root plant (LoHan)—finely ground with a bit of natural fructose to keep it from clumping.

My research exposes the top three most dangerous food ingredients:

SODIUM NITRITE— causes cancer. Found in processed meats; hot dogs, bacon, sausage, salami, and ham. Used to make meats appear red (a color-fixer chemical)

causes cancer. Found in processed meats; hot dogs, bacon, sausage, salami, and ham. Used to make meats appear red (a color-fixer chemical) HYDROGENATED OILS— causes heart disease, nutritional deficiencies, general deterioration of cellular health, and much more (see above). Found in cookies, crackers, margarine and many “manufactured” foods. Used to make oil stay in food and extend shelf life—often called “plastic fat.”

causes heart disease, nutritional deficiencies, general deterioration of cellular health, and much more (see above). Found in cookies, crackers, margarine and many “manufactured” foods. Used to make oil stay in food and extend shelf life—often called “plastic fat.” EXCITOTOXINS—aspartame, monosodium glutamate and others. These neurotoxic chemical additives directly harm nerve cells, over-exciting them and causing cell death, according to Dr. Russell Blaylock. They’re found in diet soda, canned soup, salad dressings, breakfast sausage and even manufactured vegetarian foods. They’re used to add flavor to over-processed, boring foods that have had the life cooked out of them.

Did you know, for example:

Feeding children non-organic commercial hot dogs increases their risk of brain cancer by 300 percent?

Strawberry yogurt, fruit punch and other red-looking grocery products are often colored with dead, ground-up cochineal beetles? The ingredient is called “carmine”—made from insects and listed on the label of many favorite foods?

Food companies now “hide” MSG in safe-sounding ingredients like yeast extract, hydrolyzed vegetable protein (HVP), autolyzed yeast, hydrolyzed protein, hydrolyzed plant protein, plant protein extract, sodium caseinate, calcium caseinate, yeast extract, textured vegetable protein (TVP), autolyzed yeast, hydrolyzed oat flour, corn oil, and torula yeast

Other additives/foods that frequently contain MSG include: malt extract, malt flavoring, bouillon, broth, stock, flavorings, natural flavors/flavoring, natural beef or chicken flavoring, seasoning, and spices?

Many Florida oranges are actually dipped in an artificial orange dye in order to make them more visually appealing? It’s the same dye banned for use in foods because of cancer risk?

Girl Scout cookies are still made with hydrogenated oils that contain trans fatty acids?

Many so-called "healthy" or vegetarian foods contain the same offending ingredients as conventional groceries?

Eating just one serving of processed meats each day increases your risk of pancreatic cancer by 67 percent?

Just one artificial color additive can cause behavioral disorders in children? And that 80 percent of children diagnosed with ADHD can be outright cured in as quickly as two weeks by avoiding certain food ingredients and environmental toxins.

Many guacamole dips don't contain avocado? Instead, they're made with hydrogenated soybean oil and artificial colors.

It’s all quite shocking, but this is vital information you need to know if you want to feed yourself and your family foods that actually promote health (nutrition-based medicine) instead of disease.

Remember, the longer the ingredient list, the less healthy the food. Read ingredients before buying foods. If you discover chemical names that you can’t pronounce or are not specifically identified, don’t buy it!