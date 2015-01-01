crust-less zucchini spinach quiche recipe

OKAY, I KNOW THE CULINARY LORE,"REAL MEN DON'T EAT QUICHE"

BUT...have I news for you!

My patients and entire test kitchen crew (male and female) love this easy, tasty and oh so filling one-dish meal—we often serve it with salad, fruit or slices of avocado to complete the course.

Although quiche is considered a classically French dish, it actually originated in Germany. It started in the medieval kingdom of Lothringian, under German rule, which the French later renamed Lorraine (sound familiar?). The word 'quiche' is from the German word 'kuchen,' meaning cake or cake-like dish. Quiche Lorraine (named after Lorraine region of France) is a popular variant that was originally an open pie with eggs, cream and lardons (strip of bacon).

Quiche is essentially custard made with milk and eggs poured into a pie crust and baked. You want just enough eggs to set the milk, but not so many that the quiche becomes rubbery.

Frittata versus Crust-less Quiche

Quiche has a crust, but it doesn't have to; this one doesn't. Frittatas have no crust and little, if any, milk or cream. Frittatas are cooked first on the stovetop and then finished in the oven or broiler. The word frittata is Italian for "fried."

What's a Strata?

Strata's are eggs, cheese, milk, and bread casserole that puff-up when baking.anything goes that you would put into a quiche or frittata.

Dr. Gloria's Crust-less Zucchini Spinach Quiche

This easy crust-less zucchini spinach quiche only takes 10 minutes of prep time and about 45 minutes to cook. It won't spike your blood sugar, feed candida or "ignite" inflammation!

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

Ingredients

6-8 large eggs

4 cups shredded zucchini—2-3 medium (I like both yellow and green when available)

1 cup finely chopped spinach or chard

3/4 cup almond flour (sift to add lightness)

1/4 cup coconut flour (sift to add lightness)

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese or a combination of Gruyere* cheese

3/4 cup Parmesan cheese (reserve some for top)

1/2 cup coconut oil (can substitute organic butter)

1/3 cup almond milk or 1/4 cup organic heavy cream

2 TB. fresh parsley finely chopped

1 cup finely chopped onion

2-4 cloves garlic, finely minced (or to taste)

1/2 tsp. dried OR 1 tsp. fresh chopped, EACH of.basil, rosemary, thyme

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 TB Braggs Aminos

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°F and grease a 9.5-inch pie plate. Best to squeeze excess moisture from grated zucchini before using.

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl, reserving some parmesan for the top, pour into a prepared pie plate or oven-proof casserole. Top with Parmesan or a combination of Parmesan and Gruyere.

Bake at 350°F for 45–60 minutes or until fully set. Remove from oven, slightly cool on a rack, garnish with greens.

Fry all-natural nitrate-free bacon or turkey bacon until browned but not crispy—add to egg mixture. Note: Make sure bacon does not contain paprika, cayenne or other nightshades as they “ignite” inflammation.

Make this in large well-greased muffin tins or ramekins, remove and serve individually with a garnish of decorative vegetable or fruit.

Top with a slice of avocado and thin lime slice.

This quiche freezes well if double-wrapped to avoid freezer burn; use within three months.

Reheat covered in the oven at 350 degrees or a heavy skillet with a couple spoonful’s of water, chicken or vegetable broth to add moisture, remove when heated throughout, about 30 min in the oven, approximately 12 minutes stove-top.

*Many people are not familiar with Gruyère cheese, it’s one of my favorites especially when you need a cheese that easily melts yet doesn’t get rubbery. This nutty, melty, Swiss Cheese variety is GREAT for making fondue as well. It was named for the town of Gruyères in Switzerland where it was originally made; Gruyère cheese is a firm cheese with a pale-yellow color and a rich, creamy, slightly nutty taste.