To decode, as it pertains to health, is to understand the underlying causes of dis-order or disease so that appropriate protocols can be taken to correct the dis-order and return the body to homeostasis (a state of equilibrium within a cell or organism) . According to Wikipedia’s definition, “Detoxification (detox for short) is the physiological or medicinal removal of toxic substances from a living organism…” Furthermore, the definition is expanded to read, “…The body’s metabolism produces harmful substances in the cells and tissues, this is called Xenobiotic Metabolism—originating from the Greek word xenos or “stranger” and biotic referring to the living and foreign organism’s normal biochemistry.” Exposing the body to toxic substances whether ingested, environmental or absorbed through the skin is a prime example of xenobiotics because they are not natural to the living organism.

These days everyone is promoting some type of “detox diet” or protocol. Yes, it’s vital to clean the body of dangerous toxins, chemical food additives like MSG, preservatives, nitrates, sulfites, food coloring, environmental contaminants, and the metabolic wastes that occur as a natural process within the body. That said, what I find missing in all these quick-fix diets is the education of the individual as to complete lifestyle changes that facilitate long-term Wholistic Rejuvenation principles—providing the individual the needed “tools” to age without looking or feeling old, naturally. Making healthy dietary modifications, taking supplements for detox and then going back to old life-style patterns of fast—or processed food, consuming foods known to “ignite” inflammation, and taking drugs for symptom-care without “digging” for underlying causes is a prescription for failure…and a lot of dollars spent… in the meantime.

The following are classic symptoms experienced when the body is toxic and the major organs of detoxification are overworked and can no longer provide a healthy balance:

Fatigue—not proportionate to current health and/or physical activity

Brain-fog, lack of concentration, decline of short-term memory

Digestive disorders—bloating, gas, constipation/diarrhea, heartburn, inflammatory bowel disorders, etc.

Skin disorders—psoriasis, eczema, hives, welts, etc.

Seasonal allergies

Cardiovascular disorders

Swollen/tender lymph nodes

Headaches—migraine, sinus, allergic response, etc.

Multiple allergic responses to—food, environmental pollutants, synthetic fragrances, petrochemicals, cleaning-personal care-laundry products, mold, etc.

Frequent/chronic illness

If you’re committed to beginning the New Year with a commitment to improve your overall health and quality of life, this is your “road map.” If, however, you are not ready to make long-term life-style changes to not only get healthy but to stay healthy, then don’t even begin—after all, wellness is a journey, not a destination!

The following is a simple, to-the-point, 90-day protocol that I use and recommend to my clients worldwide for initially reducing the body’s overall toxic burden. These recommendations describe what I found is the most effective for long-term rejuvenation protocols after more than 30 years of discovering what works and what doesn’t:

Consume at least half your body weight in ounces of purified/filtered/alkaline water daily—unless you must restrict water intake for a kidney disease or other medical reasons. An example of the recommended hydration needed: if you weigh 160 pounds consume at least 80 ounces daily of water or organic caffeine-free tea or water-processed coffee. It’s important to remember that for every cup of a caffeinated beverage you consume it “sucks” two cups of water out of the body.

Be sure you are having daily complete, full bowel eliminations. If you are not, then a food-based way to add fiber and nutrition is to consume fresh green drinks daily (at least 16 oz. daily) with the fiber intact. Example is: Kale, ginger, lemon juice from fresh lemon, apple, celery, cucumbers, or any green vegetable. If you prefer not to juice daily, then you need to add an all natural vegetable fiber supplement like ColonSweep©. If you are currently constipated or experience sluggish elimination, begin slowly with 2–3 at bedtime with plenty of water; once you achieve good daily eliminations then increase by one tablet daily for several days until you reach your desired level of comfortable daily eliminations. If your elimination is daily then you may begin with 4–5 at bedtime. This protocol should be maintained for 90 days for maximum benefits.

Note: If you need the assistance of an all-natural non-habit forming stool softener, add one EliminAid along with the ColonSweep in the evening anytime between dinner and bedtime with plenty of water.

Consider having a proprietary blend medical food protein shake* of Ultimate Clear & Rejuvenate daily for 90 days specifically designed to support…

Healthy Phase I and II of the liver’s detoxification function

Nutritional needs that addresses altered pain signaling and neuromuscular function in patients with fibromyalgia and other inflammatory disorders—preliminary research shows a significant decrease in fibromyalgia symptoms including pain and stiffness

Detoxification of the kidneys and pathways

Patients with dental amalgam fillings

*Note: Begin with one scoop of Clear & Rejuvenate medical food in a shake with water or milk alternative, natural sweetener if desired (Stevia, SweetLife™, etc.). If no soreness in the liver region occurs after 4–5 days, then slowly up the amount by one-quarter scoop until you achieve the full two scoops recommended. The more toxic you are the more likelihood of experiencing some soreness on the right side (like a deep soreness from a bruise) under your right breast wrapping around the right side of the body and into the hollow spot of the shoulder blade.

For those with existing inflammatory disorders, it’s recommended you include a Wholistic Medical Food for Inflammation in addition to your daily protocol of Ultimate Clear & Rejuvenate…they both achieve completely different health benefits. This formula is specifically made to assist those with IBS, Crohn’s, colitis, fibromyalgia, arthritis, leaky gut, and all inflammatory disorders. Recommended amount is two scoops in a protein shake once or twice daily for 90 day—the anti-inflammatory benefits are significantly felt after 90 days and dietary changes to avoid the substances below.

Completely eliminate the following from your diet for 90 days:

All foods in the nightshade genre as they’re known to “ignite” inflammation All processed food—eat real food cooked from scratch Read labels to be sure there are no added food coloring, MSG, preservatives, etc. Wheat/gluten—use the many tasty options for every kind of baked goods that are gluten-free Eliminate dairy if you have excessive mucous and instead use alternatives like milks made from almond, hazelnut, hemp, or flax.

Consider having a series of professional colon hydrotherapy sessions to facilitate the removal of old colonic plaque in the colon. I recommend at least a series of six one week apart when you begin a detox protocol. This time-tested cleansing modality helps reduce the body’s overall toxic burden, especially in the liver — your body’s chemical processing mechanism. When toxins are “dumping” into the liver faster than its ability to neutralize, chronic disorders emerge. Since it is now scientifically validated that over 70 percent of our immune responses are in our intestinal system, it only make healthy sense to begin by reducing its burden in order to allow the organs of detoxification to do the job they’re designed to do—preserve health, naturally.