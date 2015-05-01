The holiday season is not only a time for merriment and festivities, it’s also when most people are guilty of overindulging themselves with food. Delectable dishes are present and overflowing from each dinner table, which makes it next too impossible for people to resist the urge to eat them. It is a perfect example of a mind over matter scenario: the brain simply overrides the body’s warnings that it is already full, which allows a person to eat continuously.

Actually, the majority of the urges come in the form of pastries and pudding to name but a few. Of course, there are always those who overindulge in turkey and stuffing, but that is mostly because we don’t exactly eat turkey and stuffing every day. In other words, the mind wants what the body doesn’t get freely. Our brains are hardwired for novelty, so anytime something scarce or new comes along, we are all in!1

Aside from this, we are also hardwired to eat sweet foods when we are stressed and what time of the year stresses us more than the holiday’s—right? Our brain is always competing for the amino acid tryptophan, as tryptophan is essential to the manufacturing of the happy brain chemical, serotonin. Stress causes the body to use tryptophan for other—more important—things and the brain creates cravings for sweet foods to drive the serotonin levels up,2 but only temporarily.

The fact remains, holiday binges almost always have repercussions, which are usually felt after the festivities end. People often find that they have gained more pounds and unwanted body fat, which becomes more and more difficult to lose with each passing holiday season.

Unbeknownst to many people, it is very easy to alter one’s metabolic rate. A study showed that indulging yourself with unhealthy fatty foods for just five days can weaken your body’s ability to digest food effectively when you go back to your normal diet again,3 once again making it even harder to lose the extra fat and weight that you gained during the holidays. In addition, the occurrence of heart disease and hypertension spikes during this season4 due to the extra amount of fat, oil, sugar and grease that usually accompanies holiday dishes.

To celebrate the holidays guilt-free and maintain the positive vibes whole year round, it is best to eat clean and smart. The following tips will surely allow you to enjoy the holiday festivities and at the same time maintain a healthy diet:

Be cautious when eating gluten-free dishes since they may actually do more harm than good. Ingredients such as rice, millet and corn, which are usually used for gluten-free recipes, are actually full of quick-releasing carbohydrates that are usually converted into body fat quite easily 5 . They can also cause blood sugar levels to spike, which is a risk factor for cardiovascular diseases. 6 Maintaining a low glycemic and low carb diet is your best ticket to maintaining health this season.

Eat right, live right. You should maintain this mantra at all times. Do not let the holiday mood get the better of you and control your eating habits. The extra fat gained during the holiday season is just too difficult to keep losing. This season, why not stay ahead of the curve.

