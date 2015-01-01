My recipes are created and tested in my institute kitchens both in the U.S. and our new teaching facility in Ecuador. Our commitment to you continues to bring you the best natural health recipes while insuring they are packed with nutrition AND the ability to assist overall detoxification—the essence of Wholistic Rejuvenation.

This series provides not only healthy recipes but also the health benefits of each ingredient.

Ingredients

For the cranberry puree:

1–12-ounce bag of cranberries (about 3 cups)

1 cup Ruby Port or Cranberry Spritzer/Unsweetened Cranberry

juice or Cranberry Sparkling Cider 1/2 cup sugar OR 1/2 cup Lakanto Natural Sweetener with no sugar

For the soup:

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 carrots, sliced thin

1/2 stick (1/4 cup) organic unsalted butter OR coconut oil

3/4 teaspoon ground mace

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon white pepper plus additional to taste

3 pounds' butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 granny smith apple, finely chopped

2 sweet potatoes (about 1¼ pounds), peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces (I like whitish/yellow variety but you can use orange yam variety)

6 cups chicken broth

The cranberry puree: In a heavy saucepan combine the cranberries, the Port, and the sugar and simmer the mixture, stirring occasionally, 7 to 10 minutes, or until the cranberries burst and the mixture starts to thicken. In a food processor puree the mixture and force the puree through a fine sieve into a bowl, discarding the solids. The puree keeps, covered and chilled, for three days.

The bisque: In a large heavy saucepan cook the onion and the carrots in the butter over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened, add mace, ginger, 1/2 teaspoon of white pepper, squash, sweet potatoes, apple and 4 cups of the broth, and simmer the mixture, covered, for 30 minutes, or until the vegetables are very soft. In a blender or food processor puree the soup in batches, transferring it as it is pureed to a saucepan, and stir in the remaining 2 cups broth, the additional white pepper, and salt to taste. The soup keeps, covered and chilled, for one day.

To serve: Reheat the cranberry puree and spoon it into a pastry bag fitted with a small plain tip. (Alternatively, spoon the puree into a small re-sealable plastic bag and cut off the tip of one corner or use a pastry bag with tip.) Reheat the soup, divide it among soup bowls, and pipe about 1 tablespoon of the cranberry puree decoratively onto each serving…a first course that's as beautiful as it is tasty for your holiday meals.

Health Benefits of Ingredients

Cranberries: Many of these phytonutrients offer antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer health benefits. Cranberries are a very good source of vitamin C, dietary fiber, and manganese, as well as a good source of vitamin E, vitamin K, copper, and pantothenic acid. Supports urinary tract health, immune function, blood pressure, and heart health.

Port Wine (Ruby): Like other red wines, Port contains beneficial vitamins, minerals, nutrients and antioxidants (like flavonoids and a substance called resveratrol). Recent research has shown that drinking red wine can protect against prostate cancer, Alzheimer's disease (staving off mental decline) and heart disease. The most current research has been focused on the polyphenol, resveratrol, which is present in the skin of the red grapes used in the making of red wine. Resveratrol seems to be a key contributor to promoting hearth health, by reducing bad cholesterol, preventing clots and protecting against artery damage.

Cranberry sparkling cider: Combines best of benefits from apples and cranberries.

Zero calories

Zero glycemic index

Zero additives

No influence on your blood sugar and insulin release

A one-to-one ratio with sugar—so it's easy to measure and use

Anti-carcinogenic

Regulate blood sugar

Able to prevent and decrease oxidative stress related to diabetes

Prevent tooth decay

Anti-inflammatory

Inhibit tumor growth

Antioxidant

Antihistaminic

Onions (Organic): Contain antibiotic, antiseptic, antimicrobial and carminative properties. They're rich in sulfur, fiber, potassium, vitamins B, C and low in fat, cholesterol and sodium.

Carrots (Organic): Antioxidant rich, cholesterol reduction, blood pressure assist, immune booster, digestive aid, eye health assist, blood sugar regulator.

Butter (Organic): High in vitamins A, D, E, and K2, mineral rich, fatty acids, CLA, immune booster, bone health assist, iodine for thyroid support.

Coconut oil: Healthy fat, antimicrobial, lowers cholesterol and triglyceride levels, improves coagulation and antioxidant blood levels, boosts ketone bodies in blood supplying energy to the brain and even relieving Alzheimer's symptoms, reduces BMI (body mass index).

HERBS

Mace: Supports digestive health, anti-cancer, anxiety reducer and sleep aid

Ginger (fresh): Anti-inflammatory, antioxidant rich, anti-nausea, aids digestion, lowers blood sugar, cholesterol reducer, immune booster

Pepper (white): digestive aid, detoxifying, antioxidant, mineral rich aiding in bone health

Butternut squash: Low in fat, butternut squash delivers an ample dose of dietary fiber, making it an exceptionally heart-friendly choice. It provides significant amounts of potassium, important for bone health, and vitamin B6, essential for the proper functioning of both the nervous and immune systems.

Apples: Extremely rich in important antioxidants, flavonoids, and dietary fiber. The phytonutrients and antioxidants in apples may help reduce the risk of developing cancer, hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease.

Sweet potatoes (white/yellowish variety): An excellent source of vitamin A (in the form of beta-carotene). They are also a very good source of vitamin C, manganese, copper, pantothenic acid, and vitamin B6. Additionally, they are a good source of potassium, dietary fiber, niacin, vitamin B1, vitamin B2, and phosphorus. Also a valuable nightshade-free alternative to standard potatoes. Immune booster.

Chicken broth (organic): Low cal., easily digestible, high in minerals for heart, connective tissue, bones and teeth.

Enjoy...not only the taste but in reaping the health benefits to help you age without looking or feeling old.

I wish you all Healthy and Memorable Holidays.

A 6-week guided Rejuvenation DETOX TeleClass is taught several times per year, it includes PowerPoints and Screen-sharing for better Health thru Education., register now at www.gloriagilbere.com (look in the SLIDER for specifics and to register) ...you don't have to download software— once you register online your acknowledgement provides a phone number to call to join the class AND a link to see my presentation live. All you do is click the link, provide your first name and email so the system verifies you're registered. Get in shape and begin your rejuvenation program with individualized support via our TeleClass.

BONUS: Once you participate in a Rejuvenation DETOX TeleClass, taught 3-4 times per year, you can repeat it three more times at NO CHARGE by registering with the Institute office at: (888) 352-8175, space is limited so first-come, first-served.