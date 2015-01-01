My recipes are created and tested in my institute kitchens both in the U.S. and our new Health Sciences & Teaching Facility in Ecuador. Our commitment to you continues to bring you the best natural health recipes while insuring they are packed with nutrition AND the ability to assist overall detoxification—the essence of Wholistic Rejuvenation.

This series provides not only healthy recipes but also the health benefits of each ingredient.

Celery (including leaves)

Cucumber (un-peeled)

Swiss chard (including stalks)

Dandelion

Basil

Romaine/Bibb/Mixed /Red leaf lettuce

Arugula

Cilantro or parsley

Kale/Spinach/Mustard greens, etc.*

Beet greens

Mint

Fresh herbs

Fennel

* For those who have thyroid disorders, use these raw vegetables sparingly or avoid—Kale, Spinach, Broccoli, Watercress, Cabbage, Bok Choy, Mustard Greens and Collards—unless very lightly steamed, because they contain substances known as goitrogens that actually interfere with thyroid function. Lightly steaming neutralizes the goitrogens.

** Milk Alternatives—All Unsweetened

Coconut

Hemp

Almond

Cashew

Flax

Fresh ginger (peeled)

Daikon radish (peeled)

Cinnamon powder

Turmeric powder

Vanilla extract

Apple (no more than 1/3 – 1/2 small)

Fresh lemon or lime*** (1/3 – 1/2)

Stevia powder **** (natural sweetener)

Coconut oil (1–2 TB.)

Coconut water

Avocado (1/4 –1/2)

Berries (1/4 cup strawberry, raspberry, cranberry, blackberry)

*** When juicing lemon/lime use the pulp too as it enhances liver cleansing and alkalizing. Keeping alkaline is important because it not only helps to detoxify but also because viruses, bacteria and fungus cannot thrive and multiply in an alkaline environment.

**** Stevia is a natural zero calorie sweetener. You may have to try several brands to find one suited to your taste. Coconut water is a great source of natural electrolytes and potassium; however, if you are diabetic, watching your blood sugar, or avoiding sugar, use caution as it is high in sugar.

NOTE: Be sure to add your medical food protein powder for your specific condition as recommended by your natural health professional.

DIRECTIONS

Toss a couple cups worth of greens into your NutriBullet or VitaMix type blender/juicer. Add water and a milk alternative to taste for thickness desired. Make sure to really emulsify and turn it to liquid or you will be chewing your drink. NOTE: Older model juicers are not recommended as they extract the pulp and you want the pulp included—well-blended in order to benefit both from the fiber and the nutrients.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF INGREDIENTS

Celery —provides an excellent source of vitamin C and fiber. It is a very good source of folic acid, potassium, and vitamins B1 and B6. Celery also offers a good source of vitamin B2 and calcium. Even though celery contains more sodium than most other vegetables, the sodium is offset by its high levels of potassium. Celery contains phytochemical compounds known as coumarins—studies show they are effective in cancer prevention and capable of enhancing the activity of certain white blood cells. Coumarin compounds also lower blood pressure, tone the vascular system, and are credited as effective when used in cases of migraines. Due to the high levels of potassium and sodium, when celery-based juices are consumed after a workout they serve as great electrolyte replacement drinks. Studies show celery may help to lower cholesterol and prevent cancer by improving detoxification.

Keeps you hydrated. If you are too busy to drink enough water, munch on the cool cucumber, which is 96 percent water. Fights heat, both inside and out. Eat cucumber, and your body gets relief from heartburn. Apply cucumber on your skin, and you get relief from sunburn. Flushes out toxins. All that water in cucumber acts as a virtual broom, sweeping waste products out of your system. With regular use, cucumber is known to dissolve kidney stones. Lavishes you with vitamins. A B and C, which boost immunity, give you energy, and keep you radiant. Supplies skin-friendly minerals: magnesium, potassium, silicon. That’s why cucumber-based treatments abound in spas. Aids in weight loss. Cuts cancer. Several studies show its cancer-fighting potential. Stabilizes blood pressure. Patients of blood pressure, both high and low, often find that eating cucumber brings relief. Helps digestion and is high in fiber. Smooths hair and nails. Silica, the wonder mineral in cucumber makes your hair and nails stronger and shinier. Keeps kidneys in shape. Cucumber lowers uric acid levels in your body. Good for diabetics. Contains a hormone needed by the pancreatic cells for producing insulin. Reduces cholesterol via a compound called sterols that helps reduce bad cholesterol.

Swiss chard —a nutritional powerhouse and an excellent source of vitamins K, A, and C, as well as a good source of magnesium, potassium, iron, and dietary fiber, can regulate blood sugar levels, prevent various types of cancer, improve digestion, boost the immune system, reduce fever and combat inflammation, lower blood pressure, prevent heart disease, increase bone strength and development, detoxify the body, and strengthen the functioning of the brain. Swiss chard rainbow: The thick stalks are red, white, yellow, or green.

May be able to help prevent cardiovascular damage. The School of Life Science in Tamil Nadu, India noted, after researching the activity of cilantro leaves and stem, "if used in cuisine, would be a remedy for diabetes," because of its blood-sugar lowering effect. Strong antioxidant activity. Has been shown to have anti-anxiety effects. May help improve sleep quality. Cilantro seed oil possess antioxidative properties, consumption may decrease oxidative stress. Research conducted by The Dental School of Piracicaba in Brazil found cilantro oil to be a new natural fungal cleansing formulation. Demonstrated activity against several types of harmful organisms.

Kale—nutrient-rich, low calorie, antioxidant, lowers cholesterol, assists blood clotting, mineral rich, and promotes eye health.

Spinach—an excellent source of vitamin K, vitamin A (in the form of carotenoids), manganese, folate, magnesium, iron, copper, vitamin B2, vitamin B6, vitamin E, calcium, potassium, and vitamin C. It is a very good source of dietary fiber, phosphorus, vitamin B1, zinc, protein, and choline. May assist with diabetes management, cancer prevention, asthma, blood pressure, bone health, digestive regularity, healthy skin and hair. Precautions: If you are taking blood-thinners such as Coumadin (warfarin) it is important that you do not suddenly begin to eat more or less foods containing vitamin K, which plays a large role in blood clotting. Consuming too much potassium can be harmful for those whose kidneys are not fully functional. If your kidneys are unable to remove excess potassium from the blood, it could be fatal.

Beet greens—an excellent source of vitamin K, vitamin A (in the form of carotenoids), vitamin C, copper, potassium, manganese, vitamin B2, magnesium, vitamin E, fiber, and calcium. They are a very good source of iron, vitamins B1, B6, and pantothenic acid, as well as phosphorus and protein. High quality nutrition ingredients in the beet greens offer protection from vitamin A deficiency, osteoporosis, iron-deficiency anemia, and believed to protect from cardiovascular diseases and possibly colon and leukemia cancers.

Mint—the most known health benefits include its effect on digestion. It’s a great appetizer or palate cleanser, and promotes digestion. It soothes the stomach in cases of indigestion or inflammation. Contains known benefits as an anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and antibacterial.

Fennel—rich in potassium, folate, vitamin C, vitamin B6 and strong phytonutrient content, which when coupled with its lack of cholesterol, all support heart health. Fennel contains significant amounts of fiber, which helps lower the total amount of cholesterol in the blood, thereby decreasing the risk of heart disease.

MILK ALTERNATIVES:

Coconut Milk—is the liquid that comes from the grated meat of a brown coconut. The color and rich taste of the milk can be attributed to the high oil content. Coconut milk contains fiber and iron, but is higher in saturated fat and calories than cow’s milk. Unlike cow’s milk, coconut milk is lactose free, so perfect for those with lactose intolerance.

Almond Milk—has proven very popular over the past few years, and it has been touted as a healthier alternative to cow and soy milk. It contains fewer calories than soy, no saturated fat or cholesterol, about 25 percent of the daily recommendation for vitamin D, and almost 50 percent of that for vitamin E. The main drawback is that it has very little protein, so almond milk lovers need to supplement their diet with other sources of protein.

Cashew Milk—the nutrients in cashew milk reflect the vitamins and minerals of cashews. One cup of cashew milk contains 15 percent of the daily value, or DV, for vitamin K, based on consuming 2,000 calories daily. Vitamin K is an essential part of several different proteins that are responsible for making blood clot and building strong bones. You’ll also get 13 percent of the DV for iron and 25 percent for magnesium from one cup of cashew milk. Magnesium works with hundreds of enzymes that produce energy and synthesize proteins, while you need iron to carry oxygen in red blood cells and to support your immune system.

Hemp Milk—is a vegan product made of a blend of hemp seeds and water. The mixture provides a creamy texture with a nutty taste. One benefit of hemp milk is that it is easy for the body to digest. In addition, this non-dairy alternative is rich in protein and contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, vitamins A, E, B-12 and folic acid, and is packed with minerals. You just need to find another source of calcium.

Flax Milk—The benefits are extensive, here are a few:

Unlike cow’s milk, flax milk contains no cholesterol or lactose, making it healthier for your heart. Flax milk also contains omega-3 fatty acids from the coldpressed flax oil, that has been shown to help prevent cancer, diabetes, heart disease and strokes. It is naturally lactose free, as well as being completely void of cholesterol. Flax milks are fortified with minerals and vitamins, including vitamins A, B12 and D, as well as calcium, which equals the nutritional value of other milk alternatives. All varieties are low in calories, while the original and vanilla varieties contain some sugars (from evaporated cane juice) but considerably less than other non-dairy milk alternatives. Flax milk contains no saturated or trans fat. Although it doesn’t offer the same health benefits, flax milk is another excellent alternative for those who are allergic to, or should avoid, soy. In addition to being soy-free, flax milk is free from the top eight allergens (from ingredients) including gluten. It is creamier than a lot of other milk alternatives.

NOTE: The only downside to flax milk is that it contains no protein. However, there are numerous excellent plant-based sources of protein such as beans, lentils, nuts, seeds, tofu, and whole grains, which can be consumed as part of a balanced diet.

I have intentionally excluded rice and soy milks as I don’t advocate their use for several reasons. RICE is too high in carbohydrates, which convert to sugar. SOY is not advised for those who are not from Asian decent because North American’s and other ethnicity who do not have the protein needed to break it down and, therefore, can be toxic to the body and a hormone disrupter.

Ginger (fresh)—anti-inflammatory, antioxidant rich, anti-nausea, aids digestion, lowers blood sugar, cholesterol reducer, immune booster.

Daikon radish—is considered a superfood because it contains large amounts of enzymes that aid in fat and starch digestion as well as high levels of vitamin C, phosphorus and potassium. It also contains other phyto-nutrients that fight cancer.

Cinnamon (ground)—assists with insulin response, improved glucose and cholesterol levels, antifungal, antibacterial, antiviral, assist with symptoms in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, anti-inflammatory (Note: These apply specifically to Cinnamonium verum not Cinnamonium cassia.)

Turmeric (Curcuma longa)— this is the bright yellow of the spice rainbow. A powerful medicine that has long been used in the Chinese and Indian systems of medicine as an anti-inflammatory agent to treat a wide variety of conditions, including flatulence, jaundice, menstrual difficulties, bloody urine, hemorrhage, toothache, and more. Antioxidant properties, cellular support, anticancer properties, and improved liver function are additional benefits.

Vanilla—Vanilla extract is chiefly composed of simple and complex sugars, essential oils, vitamins, and minerals.

The chief chemical component in the beans is vanillin. The pods also compose of numerous traces of other constituents such as eugenol, caproic acid, phenoles, phenol ether, alcohols, carbonyl compounds, acids, ester, lactones, aliphatic and aromatic carbohydrates and vitispiranes. Its extract contains small amounts of B-complex groups of vitamins such as niacin, pantothenic acid, thiamin, riboflavin and vitamin B6. These vitamins help in enzyme synthesis, nervous system function and regulating body metabolism. This condiment spice also contains small traces of minerals such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, manganese, iron and zinc. Potassium is an important component of cell and body fluids that helps control heart rate and blood pressure.

Apple—extremely rich in important antioxidants, flavonoids, and dietary fiber. The phytonutrients and antioxidants in apples may help reduce the risk of developing cancer, hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease.

Lemon—known for its therapeutic properties for generations, lemon helps strengthen immune functions, cleanse the stomach and is considered a blood purifier. In addition, it is credited as a remedy for kidney stones, reducing strokes and lowering body temperature. It contains vitamins C, B6, A, E, folate, niacin thiamin, riboflavin, pantothenic acid, copper, calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, zinc, phosphorus and protein. Lemon has an alkalizing effect and, therefore, helps ward off abnormal cell growth because viruses, fungus, and bacteria they can't survive/thrive in an alkaline environment.

Lime—prevents scurvy, promotes skin health, digestive aid, reduce blood sugar spikes, lowers blood pressure and cholesterol, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, urinary tract health. Stevia—this alternative sweetener is reported to lower blood pressure, blood sugar levels, cholesterol levels, and can be anti-inflammatory, anticancer, diuretic, and assist immune function.

Coconut oil—a healthy fat, antimicrobial, lowers cholesterol and triglyceride levels, improves coagulation and antioxidant blood levels, boosts ketone bodies in blood supplying energy to the brain and even relieving Alzheimer's symptoms, reduces BMI (body mass index).

Coconut water—a very refreshing drink to beat tropical summer thirst. Its liquid is packed with simple sugars, electrolytes, and minerals to replenish dehydration.

Avocado—nutrient rich, healthy fats, high in potassium, supports healthy blood pressure, high in fiber, assists in healthy cholesterol levels, promotes eye health, may assist with arthritis symptoms.

Berries—strawberries, blackberries, tart cherries, cranberries and raspberries are powerful superfoods. They're rich in nutrients, antioxidants and phytochemicals, which may help prevent (and, in some cases, reverse) the effects of aging, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, diabetes, high blood pressure and certain types of cancer.

