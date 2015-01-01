Historical Reference

Enchiladas originated in Mexico, where the practice of rolling tortillas around other food dates back at least to Mayan times. The people living in the lake region of the Valley of Mexico traditionally ate corn tortillas folded or rolled around small fish. Don't be limited by these recipes, enchiladas can be filled with whatever you choose and they're healthy, filling and only limited by your imagination. Many of my readers and patients asked for a version without the tortilla because for health reasons they cannot tolerate most grains used in tortillas...you asked, here you go.

In South America, I have discovered the varieties are expansive but the ones I seek out, if dining out, are what they call "Enchiladas Suizas," which indicates it's made with a white sauce rather than the nightshade-based tomato-based version.

Enchiladas—Zucchini Version

1 TB extra virgin olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

Kosher salt to taste

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp. ground cumin

3 cups shredded chicken/turkey/beef/bison

1 1/3 cups white enchilada sauce, divided (see white sauce recipe below)

4 large zucchinis, halved lengthwise

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack

1 cup shredded Cheddar

Sour cream or full-fat plain yogurt, for drizzling

Fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish

Preheat oven to 350°. In large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and season with salt. Cook until soft, 5 minutes, then add garlic, cumin, stir until combined. Add shredded meat of your choice and 1 cup white enchilada sauce (Note 1) and stir until saucy or well-blended. On a cutting board, use a Y-shaped vegetable peeler to make thin slices of zucchini. Lay out three, slightly overlapping, and place a spoonful of chicken mixture on top. Roll up and transfer to a baking dish. Repeat with remaining zucchini and chicken mixture. Spoon remaining . cup enchilada sauce over zucchini enchiladas and sprinkle with cheeses. Bake at 180C/350F until ingredients are melted, will it be slightly browned, approx. 20 minutes; Serve hot!

White Sauce

Ingredients

2 1/2 tbsp butter

3-5 tbsp white rice flour, tapioca flour, or corn starch to desired thickness

1 cup milk (or alternative)

1/2 cup sour cream (or plain full-fat yogurt)

1 cup chicken broth

1 tbsp Braggs Aminos

1/2 tsp. cumin powder

Salt to taste

White pepper to taste and desired “heat”—this adds that spicy flavor without adding nightshades

like cayenne or other peppers.

Instructions for White Sauce

Dissolve flour in milk with a whisk and set aside.

Melt butter; add milk/flour mixture to butter and cook for approx. 1 minute or until very light brown, this is the roux.

Add sour cream and chicken broth. Whisk constantly and cook for approximately 2 minutes–it should thicken slightly or to your desired consistency. Simmer another 10 minutes or so on low and stir.

Stir in the cumin, salt and pepper. Remove from heat and set aside until ready to layer and/or garnish the enchiladas with sauce.

2 1/2 cups shredded cooked chicken (I used marinated and poached chicken breast)

1 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels

1/2 - 3/4 cup finely sliced scallions

Salt and pepper (to taste)—use white pepper if you want “heat” without nightshades

2 cups grated cheese

8 to 10 tortillas (flour, corn, quinoa or amaranth)

White Sauce, see instructions.

Instructions

Preheat oven to 180C/350F. For filling, mix together ¼ cup White Sauce, chicken, corn, scallions, 1 cup grated cheese, salt and pepper. Place tortillas in a steamer (in parchment paper) or gently warm on stovetop in griddle or tortilla warmer plate so they donft crack when being rolled. Divide filling between tortillas and roll them. Grease baking dish with butter or coconut oil. Spread 2 TB of White Sauce in baking dish. Place enchiladas in the dish, seam side down. Pour over remaining White Sauce, scatter with remaining cheese. Bake for approx. 25 minutes, until bubbly and golden. Serve hot!

Optional: Serve with Guacamole on top or on the side.see recipe following.

Dr. Gloria's Recipe Notes

I use all-natural Monterey Jack, Cheddar and other easily melted cheeses. For those that must avoid dairy, use milk and cheese alternatives.

MAKE AHEAD:

Refrigerate the rolled-up Enchiladas (using the white sauce in the filling per recipe) and place them in the baking dish. Keep the White Sauce for the topping separate. Place in the refrigerator for up to two days. On the day of baking, add a small splash of milk to the White Sauce and mix to loosen it to a pourable consistency, then pour it over the Enchiladas. Scatter over cheese and bake, as per the recipe.

Freezer Make the Enchiladas and top with cooled White Sauce then cheese. Cover well, freeze. Defrost in the fridge then bake as per recipe.

For the Guacamole without nightshades, my quick version is:

3-4 Blended/mashed ripe Avocados

Sour Cream or Mayonnaise (or combination) to desired consistency

Salt to taste

White pepper to taste for that "heat"

Approximately 1/8 t0 1/4 cup finely chopped Cilantro

1 Red onion, finely chopped

2 TB Lime juice, or to taste—can use lemon juice but the authentic flavor is with lime

2 TB finely chopped garlic

1/4 to 1/2 tsp. ground cumin, to taste

NOTE: The BEST Guacamole is made in advance the night before, covered and refrigerated—allowing all ingredients to blend.