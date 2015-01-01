This new series provides not only healthy recipes but also the health benefits of each ingredient.

Expanding on my love of healthy cooking and ethnic diversity, my recipes are created and tested in my institute kitchen to insure they are packed with nutrition AND the ability to assist overall detoxification, which is the basics for wholistic rejuvenation. This recipe is not a main course but a great side-dish and/or appetizer.

3 tablespoons organic virgin coconut oil

2 pounds organic carrots, sliced 1/4 inch thick

2 medium sized organic garlic cloves, finely minced

3/4 teaspoon fresh ginger grated

3/4 teaspoon ground coriander

3/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Himalayan Sea Salt

Pepper (can use white or black – white pepper has more of a “bite”)

1/3 cup filtered water

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup minced fresh organic parsley or cilantro

Heat 1 tablespoon of coconut oil in a large saucepan over medium-high and add the carrots and 1/2 teaspoon salt and cook until they begin to soften (about 6 minutes). Stir in the garlic, ginger, coriander, cumin, and cinnamon and cook about 30 seconds. Add the water and bring to a simmer. Cover, reduce the heat to low, and cook, until the carrots are tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Turn off the heat and using a food processor blend the carrots. Stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and vinegar. Transfer to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate until the dip is chilled, about 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and sprinkle with the cilantro before serving with healthy veggies like cauliflower, broccoli, jicama slices, etc. Note: Best when refrigerated overnight to allow flavor of spices to intensify.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF INGREDIENTS

Enjoy the taste and reap the health benefits.

Coconut oil: healthy fat, antimicrobial, lowers cholesterol and triglyceride levels, improves coagulation and antioxidant blood levels, boosts ketone bodies in blood supplying energy to the brain and even relieving Alzheimer’s symptoms, reduces BMI (body mass index).

Carrots— actually considered a vessel for vitamin A – containing a large amount of vitamin A. Additionally, they’re rich with vitamin C, E, B6, K and many more.

Garlic—fresh: immune booster, blood pressure aid, cholesterol lowering, high in antioxidants, reduces heavy metal toxicity.

Ginger—fresh: anti-inflammatory, antioxidant rich, anti-nausea, aids digestion, lowers blood sugar, cholesterol reducer, immune booster.

Coriander—ground: anti-inflammatory, reduces edema, diuretic, helps multiple skin conditions, lowers cholesterol, digestive aid, bone health assist, antimicrobial, blood sugar regulator.

Cumin—ground: anti-stress, helps insulin sensitivity, high in antioxidants, digestive aid, antiviral, iron-rich, detoxifying.

Black pepper—digestive aid, detoxifying, antibacterial, antioxidant, brain health, anti-inflammatory. (Note: after a abdominal surgery, sneezing and intestinal irritation may be of concern.)

Filtered water—purity of source.

Apple Cider vinegar—antibacterial, lowers blood sugar after meals, may help cholesterol, triglyceride levels and blood pressure.

Parsley or cilantro—fresh: rich in vitamins A, B9, C, iron, K, immune booster.

