Fun Cabbage Tidbits

Cabbage is one of the oldest vegetables, dating back to the 1600’s.

Cabbage is available in many varieties: red or purple, green and Napa cabbage, usually found in Chinese cooking, bok choi and Brussels Sprouts.

The largest cabbage dish ever made was on 19 December 2008 in the Macedonian city of Prilep, with 80,191 sarmas (cabbage rolls) weighing 544 kg (1,221 lbs).

A thick-witted person may be called a cabbage-head. In Hebrew, the term “rosh kruv” (cabbage-head) implies stupidity.

Drinking juiced cabbage is known to assist in benefiting conditions of the stomach and intestinal ulcers.

If one is looking for ingredients of a low-calorie diet, cabbage is at the top of the list. One cup of cabbage only holds about 15 calories—definitely a weight-loss food.

Cabbage contains significant quantities of fiber and iron, which help to keep the digestive tract and colon in a healthy condition.

Roasted Parmesan Cabbage

Non-stick coconut oil cooking spray or melted coconut oil

½ medium head of green cabbage, cut into 4 wedges

4 TB organic butter, melted

1 TB finely chopped fresh garlic

1–2 tsp. Balsamic vinegar to taste (best is the fig-infused version)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 cups freshly grated Parmesan cheese plus more shaved into “shards” for garnish

Cut cabbage head into wedges. Melt butter and add finely crushed garlic, Parmesan cheese and balsamic. Brush both sides of each cabbage wedge with buttergarlic-Parmesan-balsamic mixture. *As alternative to butter, you can use melted coconut oil. Baste each wedge with the mixture. Add salt, and pepper, to taste, over each wedge. Arrange wedges on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast in the preheated oven of 375 degrees for 15 minutes; flip cabbage, baste with butter mixture and continue roasting until browned and charred in some areas, about 15 minutes more. Top with additional shaved Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately.

Bake for 20 minutes. Carefully flip and bake 10—15 minutes more. Drizzle any browned butter on the pan back over the cabbage.

Health Benefits of Cabbage

Cabbage is an excellent source of vitamin K, vitamin C, and vitamin B6. It is also an excellent source of manganese, dietary fiber, potassium, vitamin B1, folate and copper. Additionally, cabbage is a good source of choline, phosphorus, vitamin B2, magnesium, calcium, selenium, iron, pantothenic acid, protein, and niacin.

The following chart from Organic Facts further illustrates the reported health benefits: