Enzymes are crucial to thousands of biochemical processes in our bodies and our brains. And, because enzymes are primarily found in raw fruits and vegetables, most people are not getting enough of them. Below is a list of some of the key biochemical processes where enzymes are needed:
- Energy production
- Oxygen absorption
- Fighting infection
- Healing wounds
- Dissolving blood clots
- Hormone regulation
- Removing germs and microbes
- Reducing inflammation
- Getting nutrients into cells
- Carrying toxins away from cells
- Breaking down fats in blood
- Reducing cholesterol and triglycerides
- Slowing the aging process
One of the most important roles of enzymes is in the digestion of foods, and as we age, we make less and less of these digestive enzymes. It's all part of the aging and dying process, but you can slow this process down by eating more raw fruits and vegetables, as well as taking digestive enzymes in supplement form.
A deficiency of digestive enzymes, made mostly in the pancreas, leads to a deficiency of metabolic enzymes, which are the ones doing all the work in the aforementioned biochemical process. Over 90 percent of the food Americans buy is processed. This destroys enzymes. Most of the food is then cooked, which destroys any remaining enzymes. This leads to digestive issues, such as constipation or diarrhea, which in turn leads to poor nutrient absorption and the production of toxins. Eventually, this leads to the development of chronic disease, including heart disease and cancer.
Enzymes do not need to play such a negative role in our health. In fact, if we eat enough raw food, and take digestive enzymes in supplement form, some very good things can happen.
- Healthy foods will produce vitamins and minerals to build healthy organs and systems.
- Enzymes can kill germs, bacteria, viruses and even cancer cells when consumed on an empty stomach as supplements.
- Enzymes can even be used to predict disease 5 to 10 years before conventional tests, because they start to behave differently when there are not enough of them.
Enzymes are now proven to reduce inflammation, reduce fibrin, remove plaque from arteries, inhibit platelet aggregation and even kill cancer cells.
The Critical Role of Enzymes in Digestion
Charles K Bens, PhD
Charles K. Bens, PhD is an author, speaker and wellness consultant specializing in the prevention and reversal of chronic disease. He is the founder and president of Healthy @ Work, Inc. a wellness education and consulting company focused on improving the health of employees. The company provides workshops on a wide range of health topics. He has written nine books including Healthy at Work: Your Pocket Guide to Good Health, The Healthy Smoker: How To Quit Smoking By Becoming Healthier First and over 200 articles. Dr. Bens lectures all over the world on organizational change and improvement as well as on wellness and health improvement. And was selected by Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation as the Vail Visiting Professor for 2013.