Enzymes are crucial to thousands of biochemical processes in our bodies and our brains. And, because enzymes are primarily found in raw fruits and vegetables, most people are not getting enough of them. Below is a list of some of the key biochemical processes where enzymes are needed:

Energy production

Oxygen absorption

Fighting infection

Healing wounds

Dissolving blood clots

Hormone regulation

Removing germs and microbes

Reducing inflammation

Getting nutrients into cells

Carrying toxins away from cells

Breaking down fats in blood

Reducing cholesterol and triglycerides

Slowing the aging process

One of the most important roles of enzymes is in the digestion of foods, and as we age, we make less and less of these digestive enzymes. It's all part of the aging and dying process, but you can slow this process down by eating more raw fruits and vegetables, as well as taking digestive enzymes in supplement form.

A deficiency of digestive enzymes, made mostly in the pancreas, leads to a deficiency of metabolic enzymes, which are the ones doing all the work in the aforementioned biochemical process. Over 90 percent of the food Americans buy is processed. This destroys enzymes. Most of the food is then cooked, which destroys any remaining enzymes. This leads to digestive issues, such as constipation or diarrhea, which in turn leads to poor nutrient absorption and the production of toxins. Eventually, this leads to the development of chronic disease, including heart disease and cancer.

Enzymes do not need to play such a negative role in our health. In fact, if we eat enough raw food, and take digestive enzymes in supplement form, some very good things can happen.

Healthy foods will produce vitamins and minerals to build healthy organs and systems. Enzymes can kill germs, bacteria, viruses and even cancer cells when consumed on an empty stomach as supplements. Enzymes can even be used to predict disease 5 to 10 years before conventional tests, because they start to behave differently when there are not enough of them.

Enzymes are now proven to reduce inflammation, reduce fibrin, remove plaque from arteries, inhibit platelet aggregation and even kill cancer cells.