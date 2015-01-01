The Anti-Inflammation Advantage

This recipe is so perfect, both as a main course or side dish, even when traveling, eaten at room temperature they’re delicious and a great source of protein. I serve them during the hot weather on top of salads for the protein punch, and in cooler weather warmed as the main dish with condiments and a nice bowl of soup. As an appetizer, I make the patties small and serve with several dipping sauces.

In South America lentils are used just about daily in one dish or another. The most common is called Menestra, which means a mix of vegetables — usually containing lentils along with other spices, vegetables, and broth— it’s one of the irreplaceable dishes in Latin America and I’ll share the recipe in my next recipe article, stay tuned. These patties are baked rather than fried but, of course, you can fry them just make sure it’s a healthy oil like coconut or avocado for best health benefits and flavor.

Don’t be intimidated by the thought of making a veggie pattie; there’s no big hidden secret to making a good pattie, get creative with what you have on hand — the only secret is making sure the patties stay together!

VEGGIE PATTIE RECIPE

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour

Servings: 10 large cakes, 15 appetizer size

Calories: 95 calories per pattie

Protein: 4 gr

Sugar: 1 gr

INGREDIENTS

1/2–3/4 cup dry green and/or red lentils

1 1/2 cups chicken or vegetable stock

2 bay leaves

1 TB. finely crushed rosemary

1 TB. finely crushed thyme

3 cups cubed butternut squash

1 TB. olive or coconut oil

1 tsp. organic garlic powder or granules (divided)

1/2–1 cup finely chopped green onions or scallions

1 tsp. achiote* powder (divided) — also called annatto

1 teaspoon sea salt (divided)

2/3 cup quinoa flakes divided

1/4 cup nutritional yeast**

1 cup finely chopped baby spinach

1 TB. Bragg Aminos

* Achiote comes in two forms, paste, and powder. Made from ground annatto seeds, this bright orange-red spice has a peppery aroma and a subtle flavor that’s been described as nutty, sweet, and earthy. In fact, achiote is used commercially to color things like butter, cheddar, and cheese. It is a healthy condiment that does not induce inflammation, as it’s not in the Nightshade genre. Usually available in Mexican or Asian markets or ethnic section of your grocery store.

** It is an excellent source of nutrients, especially protein. Nutritional yeast is quite different from brewer’s yeast, baker’s yeast and pathogenic, or disease-causing, yeast. It cannot cause or contribute to Candida yeast infections because it is derived from a different species that has been deactivated.

INSTRUCTIONS

Add lentils, broth and bay leaves into a small saucepan. Cover and simmer for about 30 minutes until the lentils are soft and have absorbed all the broth.

While lentils are cooking, heat oven to 400 degrees F. Toss the butternut squash in the oil, 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder/granules, achiote and sea salt. Transfer to a baking sheet and roast for 20 minutes, flipping halfway through, until the squash is tender.

Remove squash from the oven, place in a separate bowl and mash with a fork. Set aside and turn the oven down to 350 degrees F.

Once everything is done cooking, allow it to cool for 5-10 minutes then transfer to the bowl of a food processor and add the rest of the spices, Bragg Aminos, onion, spinach, and 1/3 cup quinoa flakes. Pulse to combine, scraping down the sides as needed (about 12 pulses). Add the remaining ingredients to the bowl and fold to combine with a spatula.*

Form the mixture into small patties and place on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper. Bake for 30 minutes, flipping halfway through. Broil at the end if you want a little more browning, but they definitely don’t need it.

Dr. Gloria’s Kitchen Notes

* If stirring in the food processor proves to be difficult, transfer it to a bowl to combine everything evenly. I find using a small spatula to get into the corners works well.

** If the mixture is too soft and patties hard to form or fall apart, add more quinoa flakes until you can make patties into a good form.

*** Top with guacamole or your favorite sauce or dressing.

**** Position between a cut avocado and top pattie with any veggie or a fried egg, as I’ve done pictured, and layered with a slice of ham, sweet potato or butternut squash slice (pre-cooked).

From my Kitchen to Yours, Dr. Gloria

NEWS ALERT! Ready to learn more about simple recipes that can give you what I call the Anti-Inflammation Advantage? Download your free 40+ page cookbook “The Anti-Inflammation Recipe Sampler” at drgloriaskitchen.com/totalhealth/.

Mark April 2019 on your calendar when I’ll be able to literally take you by the hand and lead you step-by-step through an entire library of anti-inflammatory meals that are easy to prepare and delicious! Stay tuned!