Can four billion people possibly be wrong? That’s how many loyal cell phone users are connected into the global village . . . and growing! In just a mere 25 years the world has gone from ZERO cell phone users to more than half of the world’s population. Can we even stretch our memories back to BCE—Before the Cell Phone Era? It’s getting harder and harder to imagine a world without wireless technology.

The modern Wireless Age has truly revolutionized our world and transformed the physical and cultural landscape. Connectivity is the in word.

The United States has 264 million wireless subscribers, who rely on two million cell towers and antennas to annually relay their 2.1 trillion phone minutes and 48 billion text messages. Cell phone towers are so ubiquitous they are now even a recognizable feature on the Himalayas.

And if you have a need for even greater connectivity, there is more good news on the horizon. Worldwide, WiFi hotspots have grown by nearly 25 percent in 2007 to 179,500. WiMax will soon be coming to your city or town. This networking system can blanket a 30-mile radius with broadband access, compared to WiFi’s 100–300 foot range. A single WiMAX tower, similar to a cell phone tower, can provide coverage to a very large area—as big as 3,000 square miles (8,000 square km).

But if you can’t wait for WiMax and are receiving poor reception, you can now buy the newest technology for home and office called a “femtocell.” It is literally a mini cell tower.

Whether you choose to own a cell phone or not, it’s really a moot point. RF emitting devices and transmitters are literally everywhere, continually bombarding our bodies with electropollution.

Seismic Shift or Seismic Hurt?

With such a seismic global shift in technology occurring at such a quantum pace, should we be concerned about health risks for children, our grandchildren and ourselves? Does the radio frequency exposure from thousands of minutes a month of cell phone calls in addition to the continuous exposure from millions of wireless networks, hot spots, cell towers, and antennas pose serious health problems?

More and more scientists clearly say yes.

The research on the cell phones and brain cancer connection from Swedish brain tumor specialist Dr. Lennart Hardell, M.D., Ph.D. is pivotal in the debate about the safety of wireless radio frequency and microwave radiation.

“The evidence for risks from prolonged cell phone and cordless phone use is quite strong when you look at people who have used these devices for 10 years or longer, and when they are used mainly on one side of the head. Brain tumors normally take a long time to develop, on the order of 15 to 20 years. Use of a cell or cordless phone is linked to brain tumors and acoustic neuromas (tumor of the auditory nerve in the brain) and is showing up after only 10 years. A shorter time period than for most other known carcinogens,” says Dr. Hardell.

More recently, in September 2008, Dr. Hardell told an international conference on radiation that people who started mobile phone use before the age of 20 had more than five-fold increase in glioma, a brain cancer. The extra risk to young people of contracting the disease from using the cordless phone was almost as great, at more than four times higher.

In March 2008, another powerful voice echoed this alarming trend; Dr. Vini Khurana, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Neurosurgery, Australian National University Medical School and Neurosurgeon at the Canberra Hospital, Australia. He released the findings of a 15-month “critical review” of the link between cell phones and malignant brain tumors and he too, concluded that using cell phones for more than 10 years could more than double the risk of brain cancer.

“It is anticipated that this danger has far broader public health ramifications than asbestos and smoking, and directly concerns all of us, particularly the younger generation, including very young children.”

Most recently, Dr. Ronald B. Herberman, director of the University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute issued an unprecedented warning about the possible health risks associated with cellular phone use, “Electromagnetic fields generated by cell phones should be considered a potential human health risk.”

While the warnings from reputable scientists and researchers grow ever louder, they offer no real solutions. Reducing cell phone use or using a speaker offers little solace when we live in a wireless environment, which unrelentingly exposes all of us to ever-higher levels of dangerous electromagnetic radiation.

Since the wireless genie is well and truly out of the bottle, we must utilize the most effective and scientifically validated intervention so we are able to err on the side of being safe rather than sorry later.

The Molecular Resonance Effect Technology (MRET ) and Energy Resonance Technology (ERT) Solution

To those who wisely choose to “err on the side of being safe,” it should be apparent that living in a wireless world necessitates protection. The question is, what form of protection is best and how do we know it really works?

First let’s look at what doesn’t work. There are some devices that claim to block RFs from phones. But, a true “blocking“ device would make your phone inoperable. Blocking radiation would mean blocking the signal between transmitter and receiver.

For the sake of greater clarification about what kind of technology will work, let’s first have a look at the mechanism of harm from wireless phones, etc. In the early days of this technology, it was believed only a thermal effect, the heating of tissues, (such as what occurs in a microwave oven) created health issues. Since it was believed cell phones do not have enough power to heat tissue (even this theory is now being challenged), the government didn’t mandate investigation into potential health problems.

Researchers have now concluded that cell phones initiate cellular and DNA chaos through a variety of initially unanticipated non-thermal, biological effects. Emerging science has discovered that information piggybacking on the radio frequencies emitted and received from antenna of cell phones creates a negative domino effect of serious problems. This is called an information carrying radio wave (ICRW). It is a frequency that conveys specific packets of information, which allows for the transmission of various features of cell phones, i.e. voice, text or graphics, etc.

Herein lies the problem. This ICRW is a frequency that has never before existed in nature. Thus, it is perceived as foreign and toxic to our cells against which our body is trying to protect itself, ultimately resulting in an energy-depleted, weakened immune system, which in turn becomes more vulnerable to environmental toxicity.

Clearly, an effective protective technology must have the ability to shield the cells from the harmful effects of the ICRW, while not interfering with the cell phone’s signal.

This very solution is found in a groundbreaking technology called the Molecular Resonance Effect Technology (MRET), developed and refined by a Russian nuclear physicist over a period of two decades. MRET is the only commercially available, affordable, and patented noise-field technology in the world that has been scientifically proven to successfully counteract the effects of electromagnetic radiation on the human body. It was awarded a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in April 2002—not just for the breakthrough polymer composition material from which it was made, but also for the very function and measurable benefits it was designed to achieve.

The MRET technology works in the following simple, yet fascinating way: The particles within the MRET compound, once stimulated by EMF/EMR, oscillate, emit a low frequency noise-field that superimposes itself over the harmful ICRW. This unique process creates an incoherent, bio-friendly field, thereby practically negating the otherwise inappropriately triggered protective responses by the body’s key systems.

Metaphorically speaking, MRET acts as a cloaking and deactivating mechanism to the body-foreign ICRW. Since the ICRW are not considered a foreign invader anymore, the body doesn’t feel the need to protect itself, hence no biological disturbance occurs. Simply put, as soon as the MRET technology is applied, the otherwise troubling radiation is interpreted as just another vibration that basically has become meaningless to the body.

BIOPRO Technology, a highly innovative Wellness Company based in Carlsbad, California has exclusively licensed the stateof the-art MRET technology for radiation protection, and has coupled it with its own proprietary Energy Resonance Technology (ERT). ERT is a one-of-a kind subtle energy technology that measurably strengthens the body’s own ability to withstand all kinds of stressors, including those from electromagnetic radiation. The combination of MRET and ERT creates a unique, dual-action effect for the product user and has been incorporated in a small chip that adheres to cell phones, Bluetooth headsets, PDAs (the BIOPRO Cell Chip), as well as to cordless phones, wireless routers, microwave ovens, and electrical appliances, i.e. computers, hair dryers, vacuum cleaners, etc. (the BIOPRO Universal Chip).

Many experiments and research studies have verified BIOPRO’s MRET/ERT powered Chips provide significant protection from the effects of electropollution exposure, such as:

An EEG (electroencephalogram) test which measured the pattern of electrical conductivity in the brain showed an excitatory state of brain wave activity in the subject after using an unprotected cell phone for three minutes. However, when the BIOPRO Cell Chip was installed on the phone, the brain wave pattern returned to normal. This showed that the electrical activity of the brain was unaffected by the cell phone radiation, as long as the Cell Chip was used.

MRA (magnetic resonance angiography) testing shows blood vessels that contain flowing blood. While talking on an unprotected phone, the subject had a decrease of cerebralvascular blood flow. However, when the BIOPRO Cell Chip was applied to the cell phone, the MRA showed a measurable, beneficial increased blood flow to the head of the subject.

SAR (specific absorption rate) is a measure of the amount of radiation absorbed by tissue when using a cell phone. There is also a direct correlation between the stress induced thermal effects (heating of body tissues can lead to serious harm long term) and SAR values. Tests have validated when the BIOPRO Cell Chip was used on a cell phone, there was a significant reduction in the phone’s SAR values without distortion of the phone’s transmitted RF signals.

When using the BIOPRO Cell Chip, stressed-induced thermal (heating) effects around the head area of a cell phone user were significantly reduced by 64 percent (without reequilibration period) and by 112 percent (with re-equilibration period), respectively, compared to when the phone was used without the Cell Chip.

Blood samples were divided into three groups, i.e. a control group, cells exposed for one hour to radiation from computer monitor and cells exposed for one hour to radiation using the Chip on a computer monitor. The irradiated blood showed changes in white blood cell count: decreased granulocytes (decreased immune system function), increased lymphocyte count (indicates inflammation and infection or leukemia/ lymphomas). The samples with BIOPRO Chip diminished 29 percent and reduced the level of changes in lymphocyte count by 38 percent.

What Future Do You Choose?

As a neurosurgeon, Dr. Vini Khurana is on the frontlines of the brain tumor epidemic. He predicts that between 2008 and 2012, a large number of people will have been using cell phones long enough (10 years or longer) to witness the explosion of brain tumors and other health issues.

He also believes that within five years, the scientific evidence will overwhelmingly and irrefutably prove the health disaster from all things wireless.

BIOPRO Technology’s MRET and ERT powered BIOPRO Technology products are clearly a timely necessity for all those who desire to “err on the side of safety.” As research has shown, they are indeed the most cost effective, scientifically sound solution in the marketplace to successfully intervene against a fast growing, electropollution-triggered health epidemic.