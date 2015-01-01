Many people face the problem of having severe sensitivities to most everything. Today we are going to talk about how to address this. Much of this information comes from my dear friend and colleague, Dr. Neil Nathan, author of the book “Toxic.”

In addition to treating the biochemistry of many chronic illnesses and fibromyalgia with the SHINE Protocol, it is critical to understand that our brain and minds direct our immune system. So many of us have felt that we are under both physical attacks (e.g.—infections) along with being in a very unsafe physical and emotional environment. The latter is especially a concern in PTSD. Then our immune system ends up lashing out wildly and ineffectually at everything. This can trigger a host of autoimmune illnesses, fibromyalgia, and environmental sensitivities. So what to do?

For the PTSD, begin with the EFT and perhaps DNR below. To release the muscle memory, read a book called, “Waking the Tiger” by Dr. Peter Levine. This will teach you a very effective “Trembling Technique” for releasing the PTSD, from the muscles, while the EFT clears it from the feelings. But the other information below from an upcoming newsletter of mine will also be helpful.

We can take a simple clue from our computers and electronics. When you call tech support, the first thing they tell you to do is, “turn the device off so the system can reboot.” Most of the time, we are amazed at how wonderfully this works.

While we can’t turn off our body, we can “reboot” our limbic system and vagus nerve (parasympathetic nervous system). And the effects can be equally dramatic, usually taking about two months to start working.

Here’s how…

Our immune system and minds that are over-reactive to everything have been coined the “Cell Danger Response.” Once you are addressing the underlying problems with the SHINE Protocol, and even before addressing these, if the sensitivities are limiting you, a major part of healing is having your immune system recognize that the environment is now safe.

As Dr. Nathan says, “an inflamed nervous system is a distracted nervous system.” The compounded medication LDN or low dose naltrexone (3–4.5 mg at bedtime—takes two months to start working) along with the supplement PEA or Palmitoylethanolamide (more on this in an upcoming article) can help decrease nerve pain, central sensitization, and sensitivities after one to two months—while improving overall function.

If there is a severe Herxheimer/die-off reaction to antivirals, he feels it is important to address underlying mycotoxins as well.

The techniques below can dramatically help this without the side effects of taking any pills and are synergistic with the LDN and PEA. You can pick just one or two of them to begin (such as DNR and the Brain Tap technique, both of which can be done at home). Or even combine them all. I recommend going to the websites and browsing them. See which ones intuitively feel good to you. And start there!

A—Balance Limbic System with DNR (Dynamic Neural Retraining by Annie Hopper) Begin with the DVDs. One hour each day is recommended, but even 15–20 minutes a day as able can be very helpful. You’ll start to see results by about eight weeks. Then some people will find a coach to help them and then do the workshops.

B—Vagal nerve stem (with Frequency Specific Microcurrent noted below or other tools).

Read the book “Accessing the Healing Power of the Vagus Nerve,” by the renowned Craniosacral Therapist Stanley Rosenberg. Use Frequency Specific Microcurrent. This technique developed by Carol McMackin, DC can be very helpful for pain in general. It also can be very helpful for. (If you find a practitioner in your area on the website, ask them to use the frequencies 109 for the Vagus Nerve Plus 40 or 81). I will discuss other equipment you can get on your own and use at home in upcoming articles as well. Vagal nerve stimulation can help your body end the adrenaline overdrive. So you can finally rest and heal.

C—Brain Tap technique by Pat Porter. You can call the company to determine which bundles are best for you (they are by monthly subscription) for $10 per month. They also have a sleep package. These systems can help reboot your limbic and vagal nerve systems in as little as 20 minutes, three times a week. D—The Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) can also be very helpful for rebalancing both the vagus nerve (parasympathetic nervous system, so you don’t feel like you are on adrenaline overdrive), as well as to release emotional traumas. This can be powerfully effective.

You can see EFT videos with Brad Yates to get an idea. Search for a practitioner in your area online. After you have done this for several treatments with a practitioner, you will often be able to do it on your own.

Ready to “reboot” your brain and immune system? The techniques above can do this for you: powerfully and gently.

In upcoming articles, we will offer more tools that can be dramatically helpful in healing your mind/immune system response. And even your soul!