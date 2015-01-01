Drug-resistant germs have become a very serious threat to our health in the past few years due primarily to the overuse of antibiotics and the ability of some germs to develop a resistance to these drugs. For people infected by these germs there is a 50% mortality rate, and as more germs become resistant this problem could become much worse. Pharmaceutical companies are working night and day to develop new drugs that can work against these germs and so far, these efforts have failed. It is both ironic, and fortunate, that Mother Nature has provided some proven solutions to this problem, and the doctors who practice natural or functional medicine are using plant-based natural antibiotics to combat these germs that can resist the manmade antibiotics.

Here is a partial list of the drug-resistant germs and the natural solutions that can be effectively used against them.

Drug resistant germ Natural solution Tuberculosis Garlic Urinary tract infection Cranberry Pseudomonas Pomegranate Helicobacter Cruciferous vegetables Ocinetobacter pylori Fennel Streptococcus mutans Garlic Vibro cholera Guava leaf extract Mycobacterum curum Juniper extract Ecoli and candida Cinnamon clove and Arabu tree

Unfortunately, a vast majority of conventional doctors are not trained in herbal or natural medicine and are not able to help their patients with these scientifically proven natural remedies. If your doctor falls into this category perhaps it would be a good idea to find a doctor who practices natural or functional medicine so you can avoid becoming a victim of one of these drug-resistant germs. Consider the following action plan to protect yourself and those you love and care about.

Use the list above and add to it from a search on the internet of all drug resistant germs. Download and make a copy of an article in Green Med Info entitled "CDC's Nightmare, Bacteria Reveals Need for Natural Medicine". March 7. 2013. All of the scientific references for this topic are included in this article. Try to identify a doctor who practices natural or functional medicine in your community. Go to Academy of Integrated Health & Medicine web site to help find this kind of doctor. Ask your doctor how he or she would treat these drug resistant germs. If you do not feel like you get the answer you like, consider contacting a more natural doctor near to you.

With a mortality rate of 50% this is a very serious topic and making a plan for how you will protect your family should not be taken lightly. Just this week my daughter-in-law emailed me that my grandson had an ear infection in both ears. The antibiotics were not working very well so I informed her about the use of colloidal silver drops in the ears. He was much better the next day. Thank you, natural medicine.