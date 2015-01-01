A Powerful New Tool !

One-third of Americans suffer from pain—needlessly. This is compounded by 15,000 overdose deaths a year from prescribed narcotics, and 30,000 – 50,000 avoidable US deaths per year from arthritis medications (like ibuprofen). Meanwhile, having fought a failed and very poorly handled war on pain, the government has now declared a War on People in Pain. This is horrible and abusive, adds social stigma to people’s suffering, and causes much more toxicity than benefit. Attacking people in pain, and denying them the treatment they need, is inexcusable!

Fortunately, we have a powerful new natural tool for pain relief. And you don’t have to wait for your physician to catch up to the research.

Although I hesitate to jump into this political quagmire, we have had such incredible feedback from people getting relief from CBD oil and marijuana, that I am feeling the need to add my opinion.

The bottom line? These are powerful and very helpful tools. Fortunately, with hemp oil now being available, you don’t have to get high, or take the risk of getting arrested, to use them! Let me state this simply and clearly. Pain Is More Toxic Than the Pain Medications. Yet many are given a “Sophie’s Choice:”

A. Be in pain or

B. Be dead from the pain medication

This is a stupid choice to give people. And all too many doctors only give option one.

Choose “Door # 3” instead.

Treat The Root Causes Of Pain

Although it feels like it, pain is not the enemy. Rather, it is like the oil light on your body’s dashboard telling you that something needs attention. Instead of the medical approach to put a Band-Aid over the oil light, or cut it out, there is another choice. Simply put oil in the car. Just like the oil light goes out by putting oil in the car, when you give your body what is asking for, the pain often goes away.

Treating Pains Root Causes—The Fibromyalgia Model

In our study using the SHINE Protocol, 91 percent improved with an average 90 percent increase in quality of life. This protocol gives your body what it needs.

Fibromyalgia is a good model as it includes most kinds of pain.

Key Biochemical Components Of Pain

A. Inadequate energy in muscles and nerves

B. Inflammation

C. Nerve pain from other causes

D. Central sensitization or “Brain Pain”

E. Neurotransmitters — e.g., NMDA

All of these can be successfully addressed—naturally—using cannabinoids such as hemp oil and CBD.

Contributing Pain Comorbidities

A. Insomnia

B. Anxiety and depression

C. Adrenal fatigue

D. Low testosterone

Hemp Oil, A New Addition To My Favorite Herbal Pain Tools Toolkit

Marijuana and hemp oil both contain a number of active components. These include:

1. THC (not in the hemp oil, just in marijuana) This is the most talked about component in marijuana. It is what causes the psychoactive high.

It can be helpful, but comes with significant side effects, for example:

1. Poor functioning

2. Jail

North American forms of marijuana are also low in CBD. Despite the above, it is still safer than arthritis medications and narcotics.

Following (Number 4) are excerpts from a number of studies and reviews on the benefits of hemp oil. The science speaks for itself:

2. Other Important Cannabinoids

A. CBD has been the most actively researched

B. Other components of the herb, as usual, significantly add to the synergy

3. CBD



A. Anti-oxidative, anti-inflammatory, and neuroprotection effects

B. Reduces joint swelling—even helpful in rheumatoid arthritis

C. Studies show no tolerance (i.e.—it maintains its effectiveness over time)

D. Shown to decrease “aversive conditioned memory” (Fear and suffering)

E. CBD potently reduces anxiety or fear

4. CBD And THC (study excerpts)



A. “Cannabis use improved symptoms such as spasticity, pain, tremor, and depression in more than 90 percent of patients. In eight different clinical studies, MS patients have also reported the benefits of THC.”

B. “Arevalo-Martin et al. demonstrated that cannabinoid agonists...inhibited the activation of microglial cells.” Translation? It helps central sensitization or brain pain from chronic pain. This is a powerful benefit.

C. CBD, in animal studies, show “anti-inflammatory properties...In rheumatoid arthritis.”

D. A mix of THC and CBD (about 2 ½ mg of each per dose), “was approved in Canada in 2005 for treatment of central neuropathic pain in multiple sclerosis, and in 2007 for intractable cancer pain. Numerous randomized clinical trials have demonstrated safety and efficacy for...central and peripheral neuropathic pain, rheumatoid arthritis, and cancer pain.”

E. “Active in nociceptive spinal areas including mechanisms of wind-up and N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptors. It was recently demonstrated that cannabinoid agonists suppress...allodynia. [This helps] neuropathic pain...migraine and fibromyalgia via NMDA mechanisms...[producing a] 30–40 percent reduction in NMDA responses.”

B. A recent JAMA study showed a 15.6 percent drop in opioid deaths in medical marijuana states after marijuana was legalized, after decades of opioid overdose deaths accelerating.

Cannabinoids And Inflammation

“THC has twenty times the anti-inflammatory potency of aspirin and twice that of hydrocortisone, but in contrast to all nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), demonstrates no cyclo-oxygenase (COX) inhibition at physiological concentrations.”

Other Important Cannabinoids

A. Cannabichromene (CBC) is the third most prevalent cannabinoid in cannabis, and is also anti-inflammatory and analgesic.

B.“Cannabigerol (CBG) exhibits GABA uptake inhibition to a greater extent than THC or CBD, suggesting possible utilization as a muscle relaxant in spasticity. Furthermore, CBG has more potent analgesic...activity than THC.”

C. Hemp terpenoids are also important.

“Myrcene is analgesic, and such activity, in contrast to cannabinoids, is blocked by naloxone, suggesting an opioidlike mechanism. It also blocks inflammation via PGE-2.” “The cannabis sesquiterpenoid â-caryophyllene is anti-inflammatory...but simultaneously acts as a gastric cytoprotective.” “α-Pinene also inhibits PGE-1, while linalool displays local anesthetic effects.”

D. “Flavonoids in whole...extracts may also contribute useful activity. Apigenin inhibits TNF-á, a mechanism germane to multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis. Cannflavin A... inhibits PGE-2 thirty times more potently than aspirin.”

E. “Finally, β-sitosterol, a phytosterol found in cannabis, reduced topical inflammation 65 percent and chronic edema 41 percent in skin models.”

The Benefits Of Whole Hemp Oil

Using the synergy that comes from the multiple components of hemp oil helps all of the components of pain.

Instead of side effects from medications, it offers “Side Benefits.” These include:

A. Calming

B. Anti-inflammatory

C. Decreases nausea

D. Decreases depression

E. Anticancer—studies show the components of hemp oil tell cancer cells to self-destruct

Another Key Side Benefits Of Hemp Oil—Sleep

“Highly statistically significant improvements have been observed in sleep parameters in virtually all RCTs performed with [hemp oil components]¡Kin chronic pain conditions leading to reduced 'symptomatic insomnia' due to symptom reduction rather than sedative effects."

Sleep is critical for pain relief, triggering growth hormone release and tissue healing.

Cannabinoids are also suggested to decrease sleep apnea.

Summary

The components of Hemp Oil have been shown to help almost all of the components and types of pain, including:

A. Muscle tightness

B. Nerve pain

C. Inflammation

D. Neurotransmitters including NMDA, GABA, and serotonin

E. Central sensitization

F. Arthritis

G. Cancer pain

It can be combined with other pain medications, and the dose adjusted as works best for you.

Getting The Right Type Of Hemp Oil

This is important. Without experience, it is hard to tell how much of the active components are present in many products. Many of them have labels, which are dramatically misrepresented. For example, it may say CBD in bold type on the label, say 100 mg, and have less than 3 mg per dose.

A good form comes from Concentrated European Hemp (Cannabis sativa) Stalk and Seed Oil. These can be found in 50 mg capsules containing 20 percent CBD (i.e.—10 mg of CBD per capsule). The one that I recommend is called Hemp Oil by Terry Naturally. The optimal dose is three tablets three times a day, though lower doses can also often be quite effective. The nighttime dose can be increased to five counts for sleep as well.

Ignore The politics And Go With The Science. You Can Get Pain-Free—NOW

A few review articles and study references: