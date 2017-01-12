Hello Everyone and Happy New Year

This past year has been quite the challenge with worldwide events, US politics, and in my work-life at Preventive Medical Center in San Rafael, CA (www.pmcmarin.com). I pray that 2017 opens up and becomes a healing and positive year for us all. I especially wish that for you and your family.

It's always good to start the year with a positive attitude and new energies to expand and visualize what we can achieve to make it the best. Of course, this starts with our personal health, which is one of our main responsibilities, likely our primary one. Here are my 10 New Year's Health Resolutions; maybe you can create your own?

It's a great idea to get the year started with improved health. I do this along with many of my patients during New Year's Detox Program at my office in San Rafael, beginning on January 12, 2017. If you're a Bay Area local, you are welcome to join me by calling my office. I will also be creating a video and digital detox program in early 2017 to guide you through this important healing process.

For now, enjoy this beautiful Winter with family and friends, keep your balance as best you can, and have a healthy and prosperous New Year.

Life Plan: I make caring for my health a priority in my life. My other top priorities are caring for others in my world and doing a quality job in my work. Nutrition: I eat a balanced diet of wholesome foods for my weight and body type to maintain or achieve an optimum level of energy. Personal Habits: Since I have struggled with my own weight (because I just love food), here are my personal nutrition resolutions:

I drink plenty of good, clean water, at least two quarts daily.

I focus my diet around vegetables, which are nutritious and low in calories.

I chew my food well. By eating more slowly, I feel more satisfied and nourished with less food and experience better digestion.

I eat minimally, or not at all, after nightfall and ideally eat my main nutritious meals at breakfast, at midday, or by 6 P.M.

What are your best health approaches? Fitness: I find and maintain the right exercise program for my body to stay (or get) fit and trim, and stick with it to promote flexibility, strength, and endurance for life. Detox: I am aware of my food and substance weaknesses and abuses such as sugar, caffeine, or alcohol, and I take steps to avoid them, or use them sparingly. The period from January into the warmer springtime months is ideal for detoxification, depending on my climate and body warmth. Sleep: I allow myself enough sleep to rest my body nightly, thus recharging my batteries and supporting my immune strength to protect me from illness. Supplements: I take appropriate nutritional and herbal supplements for my body¡¦s ideal function and health. Attitude: I maintain an attitude of health in caring for and loving my body so that I will follow healthy habits year around. My body is my only lifelong possession and I treat it in a loving way. Stress: I pay attention to my emotions and stresses, and continue to develop non-aggressive ways to express my feelings and let go of stress and inner conflicts. Relationships: I ask others, especially loved ones and co-workers, what they need from me and I do what I can to support them. Likewise, I let them know what I need as appropriate to each life situation. In other words, I care for others and allow them to care for me.

For more information on Detox see my book, The Detox Diet, and for more guidance on supplements see my book, Staying Healthy with Nutrition.