Often it’s not for years or decades that you know you’ve been ahead of the crowd. Hindsight is always 100 percent. In my case I did just what I wanted to do in medicine but always found myself on the cutting edge. The culmination is my Future Health Now! online wellness and lifestyle program. Let me tell you how I got there.

I was an avid reader of health books in my late teens and early 20’s. In university I enrolled in Honors Biology and captivated by the new ecology movement in the early 70’s I took a summer job with the Department of the Environment in Nova Scotia and it “cured” me of that notion. I realized the environment would never be saved by bureaucracy and that I could never work for anyone but myself.

When a couple of my biology classmates said they had just been accepted into medical school, I perked up. From my health reading, I’d been fruitlessly trying to encourage family and friends to eat better, exercise, give up smoking and live a healthier life. I immediately thought, if I had an M.D. after my name, then they’d have to listen to me!

When I started my private medical practice in 1979, I was able to focus on natural medicine almost entirely. I only had to rely on allopathic medicine when all else failed, which was very rarely.

Over the past 30 years I’ve seen the ebb and flow of natural medicine; the growth of the natural products industry; the rise of naturopathy; and the failure of allopathic medicine to successfully incorporate natural medicine practices. I saw medical doctors lose their ability to practice good medicine with the acceptance of HMO’s and their drugs-and-surgery approach to illness. Health care became disease-care.

I also had concerns about natural medicine. I saw doctors adopt the use of higher and higher amounts of supplements, most of which were synthetic. If oral supplements weren’t enough, they began using intravenous cocktails. One of my recent clients told me he was on 80 supplements a day and asked me about his digestive problems! I heard the term Green Allopath and it matched my observation that some naturopaths are simply treating symptoms with supplements instead of drugs.

A short stint with the health freedom movement drove home to me the “larger plan” that is afoot at the level of the WTO [World Trade Organization] and WHO [World Health Organization]. I saw the supplement industry being taken over by the drug industry.

What does all this mean for us? It means we should not depend on supplements OR drugs but take responsibility for our own health!

Eating good food, getting enough exercise and having a positive attitude are the basis of good health. Add to that, taking food-based supplements when you can’t get enough good food.

As I mentioned earlier, the culmination of everything I’ve learned the past 30 years is my Future Health Now! program. I simplify the complexities of health into Seven Pillars that help to support mind, body and spirit. I’ll explain them below. Future Health Now! is a three-year program of 156 modules. I make sure to tell members that I don’t expect you to do everything that I outline in the modules. Even if you just do 20 percent you’ll probably see 80 percent of the results you are looking for.

Pillar One: Vitalizing Foods: We'll work together to create a daily meal plan that you can actually follow, find satisfying and not have to think twice about. In a total 47 modules I cover protein needs, food intolerances, sweeteners, the dairy conundrum, the truth about fats, all kinds of teas, herbs and spices, fruits and veggies, meat, vegetarian alternatives, juicing, how to get clean water, legumes, grains, breads, chocolate, coffee, fasting, nuts, seeds, broth, raw food, cooked food, condiments, fiber and even how to eat, chew and balance it all.

Pillar Two: Personal Care: In 29 of the modules I'll share strategies about skin and hair care, sun exposure, repelling mosquitoes, staying cavity-free, underarm deodorant, clearing your sinus cavity, cleansing baths, oil pulling, oral hygiene, saunas, make-up, self-massage, nasal lubrication and even show you to how to… properly sit on a toilet!

Pillar Three: Energizing Exercise: I'll help you develop a routine with a variety of 22 fitness practices. Try body weight exercises from the wrestlers of ancient India, easy gymnastic warm-ups, stomach toners, back strengtheners, "running 2.0", office work-outs and the five most important yoga stretches.

Pillar Four: Super Nutrients: In Future Health Now! I introduce you to the top 26 herbs, supplements and superfoods that I recommend and use. Modules include: mineral supplements your body can actually absorb, protein shakes, spirulina, green powders, adrenal support, colon cleansers, thyroid boosters, heavy-metal detox, super foods, digestive aids, non-synthetic vitamins, goji berries and more. To remain unbiased, I’m not selling products, I’m just pointing you to what works.

Pillar Five: Living Space: In 19 modules we'll transform your living space—aesthetically, electromagnetically, chemically—so that it helps, not hinders your health. I cover safe cookware, living with technology, taming your TV, mastering the media, non-toxic cleaning products, dealing with carpets and mold, natural and mechanical air purifiers, organic gardening, grounding and even a little feng-shui.

Pillar Six: Rejuvenating Sleep: I'll share with you 25 strategies for getting to sleep faster, going deeper and feeling more refreshed in the morning. The strategies include: Sleeping without electricity, darkness and melatonin, body temperature, timing and routine, mattresses, inducing delta brain waves, overcoming restlessness, sun alarms, bedtime snacks, eliminating stimulants, relaxation methods, improving air quality and electromagnetic radiation.

Pillar Seven: Mind Over Matter: I'll introduce you to 23 strategies for relieving stress, self-healing and building your mental powers. Mind sharpeners include: Reprogramming your subconscious, backwards walking, stimulating the placebo effect, avoiding the nocebo effect, psycho cybernetics, attitude boosters, "relax and allow," memory games, creating a supportive community, organization strategies, Emotional Freedom Techniques, affirmations and I can even help you develop a personal prayer and meditation routine.

With Future Health Now! I’m creating a trend. Gerard Celente, the founder of the Trends Research Institute has been predicting future events since 1980. His institute has predicted most of the major events since then, including the recent fall of the three automotive companies, the bailouts, the deflating dollar, the election of Obama, the continued war in the Middle East, and the Great Recession.

While Celente’s predictions for the next three years are pretty grim, here’s what he has to say about the health of Americans in 2012. “The nation will reconfigure itself. It will have to get back into shape physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. In 2010, The Get Fit America trend had not yet been defined, formulated nor marketed. Only the problems were getting the attention—obesity, prescription drug addictions, stress, depression—not the solutions.”

Celente further said, “…this mega-trend would soon present boundless opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs to make a difference and make a buck. From daytime TV to late night comics… from schools to churches, kiddies to seniors, the Get Fit America trend will become part of the public consciousness in 2011. Unlike previous get-in-shape trends, this one will be less fitness club-oriented and equipment heavy. Whole Health Healing becomes the buzzword, and services, products and practitioners furthering a holistic approach will be the cutting edge of a trend that will grow for decades.”

Guess what? Celente is describing Future Health Now! and my free newsletter. In an interview on Alex Jones, InfoWars, with Celente, they spent one hour and 40 minutes on the problems and five minutes on solutions. Celente’s solutions were for people to take responsibility for their own health, grow a garden, buy food from the local farmer’s market and join a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture).

Celente says: “Who’s going to create your future? Don’t let someone else do it. The future is in your hands. Don’t drop it.”