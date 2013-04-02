The Scientific Statement summarizes the blood pressure-lowering efficacy of several non drug approaches and to provide a class of recommendation for their implementation in clinical practice. Robert D. Brook, Chair of the AHA’s research panel and an associate professor of medicine at the University of Michigan (Michigan, USA), report that exercise-based regimens, including aerobic, dynamic resistance, and isometric handgrip modalities, have “relatively stronger supporting evidence,” lending the panel to write: “It is the consensus of the writing group that it is reasonable for all individuals with blood pressure levels >120/80 mm Hg to consider trials of alternative approaches as adjuvant methods to help lower blood pressure when clinically appropriate.”

