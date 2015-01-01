More Americans are living to 90 and beyond, and by 2050 their ranks could reach almost 9 million, finds the U.S. Census Bureau’s report titled “American Community Survey Reports: ACS-17, 90+ in the United States: 2006–2008.” Revealing that the number of nonagenarians has nearly tripled—from 720,000 in 1980 to 1.9 million in 2010, and by 2050 their ranks could reach almost 9 million.