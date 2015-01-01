Neuroplasticity is the brain’s ability to adapt and change as a result of training and experience over the course of a person’s life. A recent newfound research focus on the effects of music training on the nervous system reinforce the concept of neuroplasticity, with data suggesting that the neural connections made during musical training also prime the brain for other aspects of human communication, such as skills of language, speech, memory, attention and even vocal emotion. As well, an active engagement also enables the nervous system to provide the stable scaffolding of meaningful patterns that are important to learning.