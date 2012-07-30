Scientists are exploring natural therapeutic approaches because they involve shorter development times and are generally less expensive, as compared to pharmacological products.
One of the most promising natural therapies is curcumin, a spice compound extracted from the root-stalks of the turmeric plant and gives curry its yellow color and pungent flavor.
While a number of hurdles in converting curcumin into a viable Alzheimer’s therapy must be addressed, the cellular mechanisms by which it beneficially alters the inflammatory processes are being elucidated today. Reporting that: “All chronic diseases are caused by dysregulation of multiple targets,” the article notes that, “with curcumin, Mother Nature has already provided a compound that does so.”
