Analyzing data collected in the Reasons for Geographic and Racial Differences in Stroke (REGARDS) study involving 30,239 Americans, ages 45 years and over, with follow-up every six months for stroke events. Michelle N. McDonnell, from the University of South Australia (Australia), and colleagues found that 33 percent of the subjects reported a lack of physical activity, which associated with a hazard ratio of 1.2. While there was no significant association between physical activity frequency and risk of stroke by sex groups, there was a trend toward increased risk for men reporting physical activity of zero to 3-times a week, as compared with those who were active four or more-times a week. The study authors warn that: "Self-reported low [physical activity] frequency is associated with increased risk of incident stroke."

