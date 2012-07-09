Recently, a number of studies have suggested that sitting might be hazardous to your health, by promoting type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases—conditions correlated to sedentary behaviors. Peter Katzmarzyk, from Louisiana State University (Louisiana, USA), and colleagues completed a life table analysis to measure relative risks of all-cause mortality in association with sitting and television viewing, derived from a meta-analysis of studies looking at that relationship and from National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) data involving 166,738 subjects.