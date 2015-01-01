Adding to a growing body of evidence suggesting that volunteering may benefit mental health and longevity, Suzanne H. Richards, from the University of Exeter Medical School (United Kingdom), and colleagues analyzed data from 40 published papers and found that volunteers were at a 20 percent lower risk of death, as compared to non-volunteers.
Further, volunteers had lower levels of depression, increased life satisfaction and enhanced well-being. The study authors write: “Observational evidence suggested that volunteering may benefit mental health and survival.”
