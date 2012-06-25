Patrizia Riso, from the University of Milan (Italy), and colleagues enrolled 18 men, average age 48 years with at least one risk factor for cardiovascular disease, to participate in a six-week long study. Participants consumed a daily glass of wild blueberry juice, or placebo. Among those consuming the juice, the researchers observed that DNA damage in white blood cells was reduced from 12.5 percent to 9.6 percent, whereas no changes were observed in the placebo group. As well, after exposing blood cells to hydrogen peroxide, DNA damage was reduced from 45.8 percent to 37.2 percent among the juice group, with no changes observed in the placebo group. The study authors conclude that: “the consumption of the [wild blueberry] drink for 6 weeks significantly reduced the levels of oxidized DNA bases and increased the resistance to oxidatively induced DNA damage.”

